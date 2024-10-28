2024 NGPC OPEN PRO CHAMPION CROWNED : DANTE OLIVEIRA MAKES IT 5

FMF KTM Factory Racing rider Dante Oliveira clinched his fifth-consecutive AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) in the Pro Class with a round to spare after claiming victory in Blythe’s eighth round of the 2024 season. See the full live race coverage here!

In capturing a fifth NGPC premier class title in succession, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Dante Oliveira put forward a dominant performance in Blythe, California, to win his sixth race of the year in commanding fashion.

Oliveira has been the class of the field onboard his KTM 450 XC-F once again in 2024, getting out front from the outset in the Gold Rush Grand Prix with the holeshot and he controlled the race from there. Dante eventually took the checkered flag 11 seconds clear of the chasing pack, which secured him the championship with one race remaining in the nine-round series.

Dante Oliveira: “My ride was awesome today! I got off to a great start, the bike was dialed, and I felt good on the track. It was a lot of fun, so we were able to get into a flow, and it’s always an epic track at Blythe. Mission accomplished with the championship this weekend, I have a great team behind me at FMF KTM Factory Racing, and am super-excited to get title number five in NGPC.”

FMF KTM Factory Racing teammate Mateo Oliveira – also just back from the International Six Days Enduro – started strongly and completed the opening lap in third position, before sickness caught up with him during the middle stages of the race and he eventually finished in P7.



Mateo Oliveira: “It was a so-so day for me. I came into the weekend a little sick from traveling home after the ISDE, so went for as long as I could, and then fell back. My speed is good, I just need to get healthy and make a good push at Havasu.”

Pro Class Results

1. Dante Oliveira, FMF KTM Factory Racing

2. Austin Walton, Husqvarna

3. Tyler Lynn, Honda

7. Mateo Oliveira, FMF KTM Factory Racing

8. Dalton Shirey, Husqvarna