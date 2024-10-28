2024 GNCC FINAL ROUND : IRONMAN GNCC RACE REPORT

Craig Delong Earns End of Year Victory at Ironman
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (October 28, 2024) – The 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded its season on Sunday, October 27, with the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
As the green flag flew and the XC1 Open Pro class took off into the woods, it would be Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass emerging as the early leader when the pack came through timing and scoring on lap one. Snodgrass would continue to lead the way for the next couple of laps before Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong could make the pass stick for the number one spot.
Delong would push forward for the remainder of the race, finishing with almost a minute lead over the rest of the field. Snodgrass would ensue in a battle with AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper for the second place position, with Draper being able to take that position over on the fourth lap of the race. Snodgrass would continue to push and would hold onto third overall to round out the podium at the season finale.
Active Air/Max Motorsports/FXR/Husqvarna’s Evan Smith would put in his best ride of the year to end the season with a fourth overall and in the XC1 Open Pro class. Smith would start back in sixth and work his way up as he continued to push himself forward.
After a mid-pack start, AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would only be able to work his way up to fifth overall to end the season. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn also suffered from a bad start and was only able to make his way up to sixth in XC1 and ninth overall on the day.
Finishing seventh in XC1 was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Ruy Barbosa after a rollercoaster day of back-and-forth inside the top 10. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley would battle his way towards the front, but he would experience some trouble with his rear tire near the end of the race. Kelley would still finish the race in eighth.
JS7 Beta Racing’s Josh Strang would end the season with a ninth in XC1, while Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski rounded out the top 10 in the class.
In the XC2 250 Pro class, Bells Electric Race Team’s Toby Cleveland would get a good jump off the line and lead the way for the majority of the race. Cleveland would continue to push himself at the front of the pack, as the rest of the class was trying to close in on him. When the white flag flew, Cleveland would push himself the rest of the way to take the class win.
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes would come back to take second in the XC2 class after working his way up from a top five start to the day. FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan would have his work cut out for him as he came through seventh on the opening lap. However, he put his head down and pushed on towards the front. Riordan would make the necessary passes and would cross the line third in the class.
As the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class got underway it was Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker holding the early lead but would fall victim to a mechanical issue that would take him out of the race on the third lap and putting him sixth in the class and out of the championship contention. Devore/KTM/FXR/SRS Suspension’s Dakoda Devore would take over the lead on lap two, and he would continue to push himself at the front of the class. Enduro Engineering/Wossner Pistons/FXR’s Raley Messer would make the pass for second on the last lap and continue to hold that position until the checkered flag flew. DW Cycle/G2 Ergonomics’ Jayson Crawford would be unable to hold off Messer on the last lap but would continue to push and finish third in the class.
Earning the Ironman Top Amateur honors was Joseph Cunningham who finished 11th overall on the day and would take home the Open A class win. Gavin Simon was second atop the Top Amateur podium with his 13th overall finishing position and first in the 250 A class. Rounding out the top three Top Amateurs was Hunter Smith who came through 15th overall and second in the Open A class.
Coming through to earn the WXC class win was FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Brandy Richards. After earning the Kanati WXC Holeshot Award, Richards would continue to push herself out front and take home the class win at the season finale at Ironman Raceway. Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Rachael Archer would hold onto second for the duration of the race, while Tayla Jones made her second appearance of the season and would take third place home in the WXC class.
Cade Staats would battle through to earn third overall in the 10am morning race, while Sportsman A (25+) racer Triston Landrum would physically come through in the lead. Other notable finishers in the 10 am morning race were Phil Nicoletti, who finished 4th overall and second in Sportsman A 25+, Ryan Villopoto finishing 9th overall, Barry Hawk finishing 11th overall and Damon Bradshaw finishing 13th overall. Marvin Musquin would also take part in the race but would only complete one lap during the morning race.
In the 8 am Bike AM Race 1 it would be Sam Cline coming through to take overall win and his class, 4-Stroke C Lites, win. Jameson Bolyard would finish second overall and first in the Open C College (16-24) class, while Logan Renninger would round out the top three finishers and earn the win in the 250 C Schoolboy (14-17) class.
On Saturday afternoon the Youth bike race took place where Doc Smith would come through to take the overall win and his second YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win of the season. Travis Lentz would battle back and earn second overall and in the YXC1 class at the end of the day, while Cooper Duff rounded out the top three overall finishers and earned himself the YXC2 Super Mini Sr. (12-13) class win. Ethan Harwell would finish third in the YXC1 class, with Hayden Dupuis and Phillip Arnold rounding out the top three finishers in the YXC2 class.
The AMSOIL Moto Hero award was received by Anthony Johnson of Virginia Beach, Virginia, but who currently resides in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Johnson is in the Navy and is an E-5 Ranking. Johnson has served through several different deployments in the Navy, while being away from his wife and three kids.
Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC Results and Points Standings
Crawfordsville, Indiana
Round 13 of 13
Sunday, October 27, 2024
XC1 Pro Event Results:
- Craig Delong (HQV)
- Liam Draper (YAM)
- Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW)
- Evan Smith (HQV)
- Ricky Russell (YAM)
- Jordan Ashburn (GAS)
- Ruy Barbosa (HON)
- Benjamin Kelley (KTM)
- Josh Strang (BET)
- Michael Witkowski (HON)
*Overall National Championship Standings:
- Jonathan Girroir (271)
- Jordan Ashburn (229)
- Grant Davis (224)
- Steward Baylor (210)
- Craig Delong (168)
- Liam Draper (161)
- Angus Riordan (154)
- Michael Witkowski (128)
- Evan Smith (125)
- Grant Baylor (114)
*Indicates that the Overall National Championship Standings will determine the 2024 National Champion.
XC2 250 Pro Event Results:
- Toby Cleveland (HQV)
- Cody Barnes (HON)
- Angus Riordan (KTM)
- Brandon Gregoire (YAM)
- Brody Johnson (HON)
- Zachary Davidson (HQV)
- Jesse Ansley (KAW)
- Michael Delosa (YAM)
- Nicholas Defeo (KAW)
- Jason Lipscomb (BET)
XC2 250 Pro Series Standings:
- Grant Davis (334)
- Angus Riordan (298)
- Cody Barnes (231)
- Toby Cleveland (177)
- Brody Johnson (173)
- Thad Duvall (158)
- Jason Lipscomb (154)
- Liam Draper (151)
- Jesse Ansley (134)
- Joshua Toth (118)
