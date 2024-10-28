2024 GNCC FINAL ROUND : IRONMAN GNCC RACE REPORT

Delong would push forward for the remainder of the race, finishing with almost a minute lead over the rest of the field. Snodgrass would ensue in a battle with AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper for the second place position, with Draper being able to take that position over on the fourth lap of the race. Snodgrass would continue to push and would hold onto third overall to round out the podium at the season finale.

Active Air/Max Motorsports/FXR/Husqvarna’s Evan Smith would put in his best ride of the year to end the season with a fourth overall and in the XC1 Open Pro class. Smith would start back in sixth and work his way up as he continued to push himself forward.

After a mid-pack start, AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would only be able to work his way up to fifth overall to end the season. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn also suffered from a bad start and was only able to make his way up to sixth in XC1 and ninth overall on the day.

Finishing seventh in XC1 was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Ruy Barbosa after a rollercoaster day of back-and-forth inside the top 10. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley would battle his way towards the front, but he would experience some trouble with his rear tire near the end of the race. Kelley would still finish the race in eighth.

JS7 Beta Racing’s Josh Strang would end the season with a ninth in XC1, while Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski rounded out the top 10 in the class.