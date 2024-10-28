GNCC IRONMAN 2024 FINALE // DRY, DUSTY & ROUGH TRACKS CONDITIONS

The final round of the 2024 GNCC season was held at the Ironman MX facility in Crawfordsville, Indiana. With little to no rain in the weeks leading up to the event, the track was a dry, powdery, visionless challenge to the riders. Check out the raw highlights to see everything that happened at the Ironman GNCC.

Top 10 Overall

1. Craig Delong XC1

2. Liam Draper XC1

3. Lyndon Snodgrass XC1

4. Evan Smith XC1

5. Ricky Russell XC1

6. Toby Cleveland XC2

7. Cody Barnes XC2

8. Gus Riordan XC2

9. Jordan Ashburn XC1

10. Ruy Barbosa XC1

