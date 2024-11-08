2025 2-STROKE BUYER’S GUIDE

We love two-strokes! Luckily, so do many other riders and the 2025 collection of two-strokes is as big and diverse as ever. We have bikes from Beta, GasGas, Husqvarna, KTM, Sherco, GPX, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Cobra and many others. Below, you will find photos, prices and information on all the two-stroke models currently imported into the U.S.



BETA 300RR/250RR X-PRO (OFF-ROAD): $9899/$9699

Beta opens a new chapter in 2025. The standard RR models are now called the “X-Pro” editions. These have oil injection and a trail-friendly disposition. They feature a new frame with a 20mm-lower seat height, an all-new single-spring front fork, elastomeric handlebar mounts, a coolant reservoir and a rescue strap on the front fender. The bodywork also has a new look.



BETA 300RX (MOTOCROSS): $9499

Beta is still new to the motocross world but attracting attention and making waves. The 300RX two-stroke was the company’s first MX bike and has now benefited from development of the 450RX four-stroke. The 300’s frame now has a larger backbone, a new aluminum subframe and refinement in other areas, including suspension, porting and transmission.



BETA XTRAINER (OFF-ROAD): $8499

The Xtrainer (Beta pronounces it “Crosstrainer”) is now in its 11th year of production and has been a sales success due to its lower price and entry-level disposition. Compared to the standard two-strokes in Beta’s line, the Xtrainer has a lower seat height, softer suspension and a gentler power delivery. It has a new look for 2025 with a distinctive gray theme.



GASGAS EX300/EX250 (OFF-ROAD): $10,749/$10,449

GasGas is a blood brother to KTM and Husqvarna, but comes in with slightly lower pricing. Accordingly, the map switch costs extra, and a number of components, like the Braktec hydraulics, are different from those on the other Pierer brands. The EX line is aimed at cross-country racing, using the same updated frame as the motocross version.



GASGAS EC300/EC250 (OFF-ROAD): $10,799/$10,499

These are the more trail-oriented models from GasGas. Compared to the EX cross-country racers and the MC motocross bikes, they have a smoother power delivery and softer suspension. They also feature oil injection. These models have the Keihin throttle-body fuel-injection system, which is integrated with the electronic power valve.



GASGAS MC300/MC250 (MOTOCROSS): $8849/$8649

For 2025, the MC300 motocross bike is new to the GasGas lineup. It is similar to the KTM 300SX that was introduced last year, but has a lower price. Both the MC250 and MC300 get the new frame this year that was introduced throughout the KTM family of brands. It has more compliant flex characteristics and is mated to new suspension settings and refined mapping.



HUSQVARNA TX300 (OFF-ROAD): $11,699

The Husky TX line has only one model for 2025—the TX300. This is the two-stroke counterpart to the FX four-stroke line and is aimed at cross-country racing. The TX has the newest generation of the throttle-body fuel-injection system, and has a map switch for toggling between mild and wild power delivery. The gearbox is a six-speed, and the fork is the spring version of the WP Xact.



HUSQVARNA TE300/TE250 (OFF-ROAD): $11,699/$11,349

In the past, the differences between the trail-oriented TE models and the TX cross-country racer were subtle. Not now. The TE300 and 250 are much milder, softer, friendlier and more appropriate for trail riding. They still have a map switch, so you can alter the power delivery between mild and aggressive. Later in the year, there will be a TE300 Pro special edition with upgraded accessories.



HUSQVARNA TC300/TC250 (MOTOCROSS): $9699/$9499

The era of the Open-class two-stroke has returned! Husqvarna has joined the movement with its own version of the 300 motocrosser. It burns premix and has a five-speed gearbox. The TC300 and its near-twin TC250 use the throttle-body fuel-injection system and electronic power valve with electric start. The frame is the latest generation, as well as the WP suspension.



KTM 300XC/250XC (OFF-ROAD): $11,499/$11,199

KTM has been refining its throttle-body fuel-injection system for almost two years, and now the latest version is in the 300XC and 250XC cross-country bikes. These models are six-speeds with linkage rear suspension and the spring version of the WP Xact fork. Unlike the XC-Ws, the 300XC and 250XC do not have oil injection. A map switch is standard equipment.



KTM 300XC-W/250XC-W (OFF-ROAD): $11,599/$11,199

If you’re a fan of PDS no-linkage rear suspension, the XC-W line has you in its crosshairs. These machines are designed for hard-core trail use, as well as extreme enduros and feature oil injection. They also have throttle-body EFI integrated with an electronic power valve. The XC-Ws have map switches to tailor the power delivery. There is a Hard Enduro special edition of the 300XC-W for $13,299.



KTM 300SX/250SX (MOTOCROSS): $9599/$9349

Last year, the 300SX two-stroke was a big hit with two-stroke purists, and it was a beast. Both the 300SX and the 250SX have been refined for 2025 with a new more compliant frame and updated mapping. They use 5-speed gearboxes and old-school premix, but the kickstarter is a thing of the past. Suspension is via linkage in the rear and the WP Xact air fork in front.



RIEJU 300MR 6DAYS SPAIN (OFF-ROAD): $10,699

For 2025, Rieju will be featuring an all-new two-stroke motor across most of its line. That motor will be revealed at the EICMA show this fall. In the meantime, fans of the traditional two-stroke motor can still have it in the 6Days Spain edition. That’s the last vestige of the GasGas off-road motorcycles that were developed in Spain prior to the Pierer acquisition.



SHERCO SE300/SE250 FACTORY (OFF-ROAD): $11,999/$11,799

Sherco continues to make subtle refinements rather than complete makeovers. The SE300 and 250 still have electronic power valves and Keihin carburetors, but both have new bodywork for 2025. The handguards, the skid plate and the instrument visibility have all been refined. The 250 also has a new gearbox that was designed and built in-house at the Nimes factory.



GPX TSE250R (OFF-ROAD): $5699

GPX is a brand based in Utah and manufactured in mainland Asia. The TSE250R has been around long enough to prove itself in terms of reliability, and the guys in Utah are here to stay. The bike features a six-speed gearbox in what resembles an early ’90s Yamaha motor. The chassis and bodywork have a distinct KTM look. Virtually all the components are well finished, but the price is the star of the show.



YAMAHA YZ250 MONSTER ENERGY EDITION (MOTOCROSS): $8199

Last year, Yamaha didn’t offer the Monster Energy Edition of the YZ250 two-stroke because it was upstaged by the 50th Anniversary Edition, prompted by the anniversary of Yamaha’s participation in pro motocross. Now, the Monster Energy Edition is back with a fresh take on the theme with black plastic and blue rims. Mechanically, it’s the same as the standard version.



YAMAHA YZ250 (MOTOCROSS): $7999

Yamaha’s commitment to tradition is still intact, and it remains the only Japanese company with full-size two-strokes. That commitment is limited, however, to sporadic updates. The YZ250 got new bodywork in 2022, along with a new airbox and subframe. The 2025 version is mechanically unchanged since then. It still has well-regarded KYB suspension and a case-reed motor that goes back to the end of the last century.



YAMAHA YZ250X (OFF-ROAD): $8099

Yamaha made the YZ250 motocross bike into an off-road bike with a handful of well-targeted changes. It still has a five-speed gearbox, but the gear ratios for third, fourth and fifth are taller. The cylinder-head volume, compression ratio, exhaust port, ignition mapping and power-valve shape were all altered. Softer suspension, a kickstand and a few other changes complete the transformation.



BETA 200RR X-PRO (OFF-ROAD): $9499

If you’ve been around long enough, you remember when the 200cc two-stroke was the king of the off-road world. The 200RR is an excellent tribute to that time. It got the “X-Pro” rebranding for 2025 like all other standard-edition Beta off-road models. This has an electric starter, oil injection and Sachs suspension. For 2025, it has a lower seat height and new, slimmer bodywork.



HUSQVARNA TE150 (OFF-ROAD): $10,249

Last year the Husky TE150 received throttle-body EFI with an electronic power valve, and now it’s been further refined. The TE150 makes excellent low-end power for a small-displacement two-stroke. The price is intimidating, though. It’s built on the same basic platform as the TC150 motocross bike, but is far more expensive for reasons we don’t quite understand.



HUSQVARNA TC150/TC125 (MOTOCROSS): $8549/$8299

Husqvarna has a new 150 motocross bike for 2025. It’s essentially the same bike as the TC125, but has a 4mm-larger bore to bring the displacement to 144cc. Both bikes have a new-generation frame and bodywork. The 125 has had considerably more development in mapping, which integrates the fuel injection, ignition and power-valve position.



GASGAS MC150/MC125 (MOTOCROSS): $7849/$7599

For 2025, GasGas is on the same page as KTM and Husqvarna; no more hand-me-down technology. That means the new 150 two-stroke motocross bike will come in GasGas colors, just like the other, more expensive brands. The MC150 and MC125 also get the newest frame. Unlike other GasGas models, these have a map switch to toggle between rich and lean settings.



KTM 150XC-W (OFF-ROAD): $10,199

Over the last two years, there’s been a remake of all KTM two-strokes. Some weren’t received as well as others. This one, however, was a hit from day one. The 150XC-W with throttle-body fuel injection was a big improvement over the previous model, which had Transfer Port Injection. The new 150XC-W still features PDS no-link rear suspension, a spring fork and oil injection.



KTM 150SX/125SX (MOTOCROSS): $8449/$8199

In 2023, KTM made a radical change to the 125SX. It got throttle-body EFI but lost its carburetor and kickstarter. Many thought it was a step backwards. Now, the 125 has been refined with new programming and a new frame. It is joined by the 150SX, which has a 4mm increase in bore to bring the displacement up to 144cc. In many racing venues, the 150 is allowed to race with 125s.



BETA 125RR X-PRO (OFF-ROAD): $8599

This is Beta’s tribute to the most traditional two-stroke fans. The 125RR still has a carburetor, a mechanical power valve, a kickstarter and you get the satisfaction of mixing oil in the gas yourself. For those who want more modern conveniences, Beta offers the 200RR with both electric start and oil injection. The125 gets a number of upgrades for 2025, including new bodywork.



KTM 125XC (OFF-ROAD): $8499

For cross-country racing, where displacement is limited to 125cc, the 125XC is a pure-blooded competition bike. It’s very similar to the 125SX motocross model, but has a larger fuel tank, off-road suspension, a kickstand, handguards and an 18-inch rear wheel. It got a new frame for 2025, as well as comprehensive programming updates.



SHERCO SE125 FACTORY (OFF-ROAD): $7999

Sherco did the unthinkable for 2025. The price of the SE125 actually decreased. Compared to the previous year, the price has come down $600. Despite that, it got updates in the airbox, subframe, bodywork, handguards and skid plate. The SE125 remains a mix of advanced and traditional technology with electric start, an electronic power valve, and a Keihin carburetor.



YAMAHA YZ125 MONSTER ENERGY EDITION (MOTOCROSS): $7299

If you like the looks of the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team, you’re not alone. The YZ125 Monster Energy Edition is back after a one-year hiatus. It has full Monster Energy signage with black plastic and blue rims. The bike under it all is the standard YZ125, which got a moderate update just two years ago.



YAMAHA YZ125 (MOTOCROSS): $7099

If you assume that the Yamaha YZ125 is slowly fading out of the limelight as more advanced two-strokes arrive, you assume wrongly. The YZ has actually undergone a renaissance after its updates of 2023. The bike itself hasn’t improved significantly, but it’s become more valued as other carbureted, kick-start 125s have vanished. The 125 buyer, as it turns out, is drawn to the YZ’s simplicity.



YAMAHA YZ125X (OFF-ROAD): $7199

There’s still a place for the 125 two-stroke in the off-road world. The YZ125X is similar to the motocross version, but has an 18-inch rear wheel, an O-ring chain, a kickstand and a fuel tank petcock with reserve position. The motor has a revised compression ratio, different power valve timing and ignition mapping. The six-speed gearbox and fuel-tank capacity are the same as those of the MX model.



KAWASAKI KX112 (MOTOCROSS): $5649

Why a 112? That’s the maximum size allowed by the AMA rulebook in the Supermini class. In order to qualify for this class, Kawasaki did more than just punch out the KX85. Both the bore and the stroke were altered, which allows a more proportional increase in the dimensions, beyond what dad can create in the garage. The KX112 has a 16-/19-inch wheel combo.

GASGAS MC85 (MOTOCROSS): $6449

In the past, GasGas has been forced to wait while KTM and Husqvarna were updated first. Not this year. The 2025 MC85 is almost all new. The frame is the subject of the most extensive redesign, but the bodywork, the airbox and the subframe have also been rethought. There’s a big-wheel version that sells for around $200 more.



HUSQVARNA TC85 (MOTOCROSS): $6949

You might think that Husqvarna is a brand that targets mostly older riders. Perhaps, but there’s a whole generation of kids who have never heard of anyone named Heikki or Torsten. The TC85 has now earned credibility with a new generation. Like those bikes, it has a new frame and bodywork. The Big Wheel version is $300 more. The TC85 with big wheels sells for $7149.



KAWASAKI KX85 (MOTOCROSS): $4949

Today, the KX85 offers incredible value, even if it gives away some performance to the European offerings. The last update for the Kawie came in 2022 when it got a new look, as well as changes to the gearbox, cooling system and tires. The Kawasaki still has a lower seat height than many other bikes in the 85 class and is excellent for younger, smaller riders.



KTM 85SX (MOTOCROSS): $5749

The newest, most heavily redesigned bike out of Austria for 2025 is the KTM 85SX. It looks completely different, primarily due to its new frame and bodywork. It still retains many of its trademark features, like no-link rear suspension and the WP Xact air fork. For bigger riders, KTM also offers the 85SX with a 16-/19-inch wheel combo for $7049.



YAMAHA YZ85 (MOTOCROSS): $4999

Yamaha isn’t content to stand on the sidelines while Austrian bikes take over mini racing in the U.S. At the 2024 Loretta Lynn Amateur Nationals, the 85cc classes were 95.3-percent KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas. The remainder were YZ85s, yet Yamaha accounted for one third of the podium finishes. The YZ85 is unchanged for 2025, but so is the price. The Big Wheel version is $5199.



COBRA CX65 (MOTOCROSS): $5998

In terms of national championships, what is the most successful MX brand in the world? Cobra! The Michigan maker has earned over 300 amateur championships. Last year the CX65 got a new frame, and now the development continues with a new swingarm among other things. It has a six-speed gearbox powered by a case-reed motor with a Mikuni carburetor.

GASGAS MC65 (MOTOCROSS): $5549

In 2024, the GasGas MC65 received a new steel frame and polyamide subframe among other changes. The 2025 model has only minor refinement. It still has features that shame many full-size motocross bikes, like a hydraulic clutch, adjustable seat height, a pressure-actuated power valve and Formula hydraulic brakes. Maxxis tires are standard.



HUSQVARNA TC65 (MOTOCROSS): $5849

The Husqvarna TC65 looks like a full-sized motocross bike until you see it next to a regular 250 or 450. Even then, you aren’t sure if it’s small or if the other bike is a giant. The little Husky got a major redesign last year and now returns with minimal changes. It still has a six-speed gearbox, a WP Xact air fork and no-linkage rear suspension.



KAWASAKI KX65 (MOTOCROSS): $4249

Kawasaki virtually invented the 65 class. Today’s KX65 isn’t especially competitive at the highest levels of amateur racing, but it’s affordable and gives a young rider all the tools he needs to advance in the world of riding and racing. It has a manual clutch, a six-speed gearbox and hydraulic disc brakes. The price is actually less than most 50s.



KTM 65SX (MOTOCROSS): $5499

The 65SX isn’t cheap by any means, but when parents complain about the price, they overlook the fact that, feature for feature, it has everything that a full-sized motorcycle has. That includes a 6-speed gearbox, a hydraulic clutch, hydraulic disc brakes and WP suspension. The KTM 65 is very similar to the 65s from Husqvarna and GasGas.



YAMAHA YZ65 (MOTOCROSS): $4899

When the modern-day YZ65 was introduced just five years ago, it closed a gap in the Yamaha line. Now, the company has a bike for every age. That’s very cool for the very youngest riders who started off on a PW50 and want to stay blue. The YZ65 doesn’t give away much to the more expensive bikes in that class and allows little Eli to save up for his college fund.



COBRA CX50SR (MOTOCROSS): $4995

Cobra is rightfully proud of the string of champions who earned their first title on the CX50SR, aka the “King” Cobra. It has a U.S.-made case-reed motor, a hybrid oval twin-spar frame and CARD suspension. There is also a CX50FWE (Factory Works Edition) that sprinkles titanium parts throughout the bike for $5958.



COBRA CX50JR (MOTOCROSS): $4895

Even Cobra knows that not every kid starts off doing backflips and heel clickers. The CX50JR is the entry-level model of the CX line. It has smaller wheels and 10-inch cast wheels with 170mm of suspension travel for a lower seat height. It also features a great deal of adjustability, because little riders have a tendency to become big riders very quickly.

GASGAS MC50 (MOTOCROSS): $4849

Like the entire GasGas line of motorcycles, the MC50 is closely related to counterparts in the KTM and Husqvarna lines, but it’s just a little more affordable. Last year the GasGas was neglected, while the KTM and Husky were updated with a new frame, new bodywork and extensive changes. Now, the GasGas is on the same page as its siblings.



HUSQVARNA TC50 (MOTOCROSS): $5049

One year after the biggest redesign in its history, the Husqvarna TC50 returns with minimal changes. It has an automatic clutch and transmission, and features multiple positions for the subframe, rear shock and handlebar to fit a wide variety of riders. The brakes are hydraulic, and the tires are Maxxis Maxxcross MX-STs.

KTM 50SX (MOTOCROSS): $4949

The KTM 50SX was redesigned last year to the delight of all 6-year-olds. Happily for the parents of all 7-year-olds, the 2025 model is unchanged. It still dominates mini racing in the tiny classes. The seat height can be altered through different shock mounts, it has hydraulic brakes, an automatic clutch and WP suspension.



YAMAHA PW50 (OFF-ROAD): $1849

Paleontologists have recently discovered cave drawings that depict cave kids riding what appear to be Yamaha PW50s. One of the stick figures appears to be a young Tom Webb. The PW50 has been an institution in the dirt bike world for a very long time. Between its two-stroke one-speed motor, automatic clutch and shaft drive, it’s nearly indestructible, so the ones from the cave are probably still in service.