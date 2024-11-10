ELECTRIC BIKES, ADV BIKES AND MORE FROM MILAN SHOW 2024: THE WRAP

The EICMA show in Milan has once again become the official start of new model season for most of Europe. There were a few Covid years when Milan seemed to be fading in importance, but for 2025 it was as big and strong as ever. Those of us in the dirt bike industry have become accustomed to seeing new models mid-summer, but for the adventure bike segment and now the electric bike segment, EICMA is were we often get our first look at things to come.

The Pioneer is a new electric model from Husqvarna. This is very similar to the new KTM Freeride E, which was announced a month ago. Previously, KTM outsourced the drive train for the Freeride, which has been in the line for over 10 years. Now the Pierer group has brought it all in house.

The Voge Valico Rally 800DS is typical of many new adventure bikes that are arriving. It is equipped with a new 798cc parallel-twin engine, said to deliver 94 HP and 81 Nm of torque, which the rider can control through various riding modes. The transmission is a 6-speed with a hydraulic slipper clutch.

Yamaha has given the T7 some attention. It now has a ride-by-wire throttle and ride modes that can be selected on the fly. The fuel tank is said to be relocated for a lower CG.

Fantic has some of the coolest bikes, most of which are based on Yamaha models. We were previously told that Yamaha Motors USA would not permit Fantic motorcycle to be imported to the U.S., but that might be changing.

Fantic has an electric-start 300cc two-stroke that uses a Yamaha frame and at least part of a Yamaha YZ250 motor. It’s called the XE300. Why can’t Yamaha make that?

Another Yamaha based Fantic model is the XEF 310. This is a punched-out version of the YZ250FX.

Ducati has a huge presence at the Milan show every year. Most of it is dedicated to road-going bikes, but the Desmo 450 motocross bike was there, complete with Tony Cairoli’s numbers. Not much information was available.

This is a Chinese-made two-stroke made by Chongqing Hengjian. It appears to borrow heavily from KTM.

Chongqing Hengjian also ha a DOHC 250cc four-stroke.

It seemed like there were small Surron-style electric bikes in every booth.

Sherco has a large display. The 125 dual-sport model was delayed in the U.S. but is here now.

BMW had a 450cc concept adventure bike. This has no relationship to the 450 that BMW had 10 years ago; it’s a twin and has a very strong GS vibe.

The KTM 390 Enduro R is a new, more off-road legitimate version of the existing 390 Adventure.

CF Moto has a partnership with KTM. The 800 MTX might or might not have KTM blood running in its veins, It has a very strong resemblance to the KTM 790 Adventure that CF Moto is assembling for KTM.

Kove is wide open. This is the 800X adventure bike.

The newest version of the Aprilia 660 Toureg is also dirtier than before.

The Kove Moto E shoud be showing up in the U.S. next summer.

Kove’s new 450 motocross bike.

See you next time!