KTM REVEALS 2025 250 & 450 FACTORY EDITIONS

It’s Factory Edition season! KTM has just announced the 2025 Factory Editions in advance of the upcoming Supercross season. This year, a 250SX-F Factory Edition joins the 450. Both have a long list of upgrades that include Akrapovic exhaust slip-on systems and connectivity units that allow riders to take advantage of the KTM Connect smartphone app as well as LitPro capabilities. The official press release is below:

2025 KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITIONS are set to leave track rivals in their roost. These latest versions of KTM’s primed READY TO RACE machinery are the only pure competition-focused options for riders who want – and need – to get to the front of the pack.

In trusted KTM FACTORY EDITION style, the 2025 models boast the full Red Bull KTM Factory Racing trim in dedication to the factory riders that will front the team and company’s push in the 2025 AMA Supercross and Motocross series: Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle and Julien Beaumer.

The 2025 line-up carries the latest race look and graphics for the new season and with choices between #4 (Sexton) or #7 (Plessinger) for the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION or #1 (Vialle) for the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, respectively. These bikes are the closest riders and fans can come to the pros, courtesy of a host of performance and practical KTM upgrades.

Both 2025 KTM FACTORY EDITIONS are based on the technical platform that has won world championships, a 250SX title, Grands Prix, Main Events and banked a host of podium trophies with a wide range of different athletes and riding styles. The 2025 creations will be the last KTM FACTORY EDITIONs of this current SX-F generation.

The KTM FACTORY EDITIONS feature light, compact and advanced single-cylinder, mass-centralized engines. Cylinder, cylinder head, piston and crankshaft development ensure smooth, torquey, and reliable power output with longer service intervals. The motor package for both models include an Akrapovič slip-on muffler, fully refined EMS and a 44 mm Keihin throttle body, as well as Pankl Racing 5-speed gearboxes with quickshifter.

The robot-welded steel frames adhere to precise parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex for exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption, cornering confidence and straight-line stability during acceleration and braking. The structure is light and oriented around the anti-squat concept for distinctive and effective handling, thanks also to the light aluminum subframe.

The chassis benefits from the latest spec, fully-adjustable WP XACT suspension (48 mm AER split air forks and 300 mm dual compression control tool-free rear shock with higher ground clearance for the linkage). The chassis keeps the 7.2 liter (1.9 gallon) tank low around the frame and also supports the carefully crafted rider triangle for ergonomics, permitting close control and grip of the bike in any condition and for a wide array of obstacles.

Edge out the competition with other features such as tool-less air filter access and maintenance marks for rapid servicing, engine mapping (plus traction control and launch control), a Connectivity Unit Offroad (to enable swift and easy engine personalization through the KTMConnect App), large surface area footrests, and premium components like Brembo clutch and brakes, DID wheels, Neken handlebar technology, Dunlop GeoMax MX34 tires and more.

2025 KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONS key highlights

// Brand new race graphics and colorway for the 2025 AMA Supercross & Motocross season with dedicated numbers and graphic schemes for Chase Sexton (#4), Aaron Plessinger (#7) and Tom Vialle (#1)

// Proven championship and race-winning technical base for both KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITIONS

// Fully adjustable WP XACT Suspension with split damping function, enhanced with settings to match the feel of the frame and easily changeable with integrated clickers

// Peerless components with Brembo clutch and brakes, Neken bars, Keihin throttle body, Akrapovič muffler, Dunlop tires

// Connectivity Unit Offroad for personalized settings through the possibilities and options of the KTMConnect App

// Over 20 KTM performance and aesthetic KTM PowerParts additions to convert the KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F motorcycle bases into 2025 KTM FACTORY EDITIONS

The 2025 KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONS are rolling off the Austrian production line and will be available at authorized KTM dealers from early 2025. For more information, visit ktm.com.