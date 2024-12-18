2025 GASGAS FACTORY EDITION MODELS ANNOUNCED

GASGAS is fired-up for 2025 and heads into the new year wide-open with two awesome race team replica models – the MC 250F and MC 450F Factory Editions! Thanks to the introduction of the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team, both bikes are now equipped with plenty of trick new parts and, of course, a livery inspired by what the newly-formed Factory Racing team will run in 2025!

Sweet new look for GASGAS’ 2025 Factory Edition models

Both bikes dripping with the very best components

Find them early 2025 at your nearest GASGAS dealer!

Besides the cool new look, both Factory Editions benefit from a pretty tasty list of new Technical Accessories and aftermarket parts for 2025. To complement the graphics there’s a matching Factory Seat Cover, but beyond the cosmetics, the most significant changes boost overall performance and durability. Put simply, every component found on the Factory Editions is designed to amplify the riding experience that you’d usually enjoy aboard our standard models.

The FMF Factory 4.1 RCT Silencer is as good as it gets. In addition to looking the business with its blue-anodized titanium body and carbon fiber end cap, the silencer is super low in weight and lets the Factory Edition motors breath easily for a noticeable increase in power throughout the rev range. To keep everything under control, there’s the top-notch BREMBO brake and clutch systems. Then there’s the Factory Racing wheel set. This time around, we’ve opted for black anodized, CNC-machined hubs, which together with the black EXCEL rims, provide a perfect contrast against the vibrant red bodywork. Finally, there’s the PROTAPER handlebars that have a specific bend for maximum comfort and they’re complete with a matching bar pad.

The Connectivity Unit Offroad and GPS sensor were so popular last year that it was a no-brainer to keep them on the Factory Edition bikes for 2025. To take advantage of multiple engine maps and suspension set-up suggestions to suit all kinds of racetracks, as well as being able to see the fastest line around any circuit, all you need to do is download the GASGAS+ app and pair your smartphone to your dirt bike. It’s that easy!

For a full rundown of every Technical Accessory and aftermarket component fitted to each Factory Edition model, check out this extensive list…

Connectivity Unit Offroad and GPS sensor allows for motor customization and provides analysis of every track session

Map Select Switch allows for a mellow or aggressive map to be engaged and features buttons to activate the Quickshifter, Traction Control, and Launch Control

Factory Racing wheel set

CNC-machined triple clamps with two offset options

Titanium FMF Factory 4.1 RCT Silencer

DUNLOP GEOMAX MX34 tires

WP Factory Start Device

Semi-floating Front Brake Disc

Factory Racing Brake Disc Guard

Factory Skid Plate

Black PROTAPER aluminum handlebars and bar pad

Soft, gray, ODI grips

BREMBO brake and clutch systems

Golden chain

Black rear sprocket

Number 51 (Justin Barcia) decals included with every 450 model

With the exciting Rockstar Energy partnership for 2025, the Factory Edition models help to underline GASGAS’ commitment to racing at an elite level. The newly-formed Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing team will contest the full SuperMotocross World Championship in 2025, which includes AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SMX Finals.