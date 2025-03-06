NEW MASTERS OFF-ROAD SERIES COMBINES H&H AND HARE SCRAMBLES

PRESS RELEASE: Introducing The Offroad Masters Championship: The Ultimate Proving Ground for the Best All-Round Offroad Athlete.

March 6th, 2025 – The NHHA is proud to announce The Offroad Masters Championship presented by FMF Racing, an all-new title designed to determine the most complete off-road racer in the nation. By uniting the AMA National Hare & Hound Championship and the AMA West Hare Scrambles Championship, this new championship will challenge riders across two distinct disciplines—demanding speed, endurance, and versatility like never before.

For years, off-road racing has been divided between high-speed desert experts and technical woods specialists. The Offroad Masters Championship eliminates those boundaries, rewarding the one rider who can conquer both terrains and emerge as the ultimate all-around off-road athlete across the West’s most iconic off-road landscapes.

A True Test of Mastery

Riders must accumulate points across both the National Hare & Hound Championship, known for its challenging desert terrain over 80-100+ miles in distance, and the West Hare Scrambles Championship, where technical trails push precision and strategy to the limit on a short course for 2.5 hours. Only those with the adaptability and determination to master both racing styles will have a shot at the Off-Road Masters title.

A Championship Like No Other

All Rounds Count: 15 Rounds in total across 6 different US states, with 9 rounds of hare and hound format and 6 rounds of hare scramble format.

: Riders must compete in both AMA-sanctioned series to qualify. Best of Both Worlds : The fast, unforgiving nature and distance of desert racing meets the technical, bar-banging battles of endurance hare scrambles.

: The fast, unforgiving nature and distance of desert racing meets the technical, bar-banging battles of endurance hare scrambles. Elevated Competition: The Off-Road Masters title is more than a trophy—it’s proof of being the best all-around off-road rider in the nation.

“The Offroad Masters Championship is designed to push riders beyond their comfort zones,” said Meg Argubright, Owner/Operator of the NHHA. “It’s about mastering all aspects of off-road racing, from high-speed desert navigation to the 2.5 hour tighter scrambles. This is a true test of the best.”

The inaugural season of the Offroad Masters Championship officially kicked off on January 11th, in Page, Arizona. Now with four (of 15) rounds under his belt, Factory Beta USA rider Zane Robert currently holds the lead Gold Plate heading into the next round March 29th-30th. The rider with the highest combined score at the end of the season will claim the prestigious Offroad Masters title.

For more information on The Offroad Masters Championship, including schedules, rules, and registration details, follow @theoffroadmasters on social media.

About the NHHA

The National Hare and Hound Association (NHHA), is the promoting body of the AMA National Hare and Hound Championship and AMA Regional West Hare Scrambles championship for the American Motorcyclist Association.

About the AMA National Hare & Hound Championship

A premier desert racing series that tests riders across miles of rugged, open terrain, the AMA National Hare & Hound Championship has long been a proving ground for some of the fastest off-road racers in the country.

About the AMA West Hare Scrambles Championship

Known for its tight, technical trails and relentless competition, the AMA West Hare Scrambles Championship challenges riders with demanding courses that require both speed and precision.