 2025 WILD BOAR GNCC RAW HIGHLIGHTS WITH PODIUM INTERVIEWS FROM GIRROIR, RUSSELL, KELLY

2025 WILD BOAR GNCC RAW HIGHLIGHTS WITH PODIUM INTERVIEWS

The 2025 Wild Boar GNCC brought the heat to Florida with some of the toughest terrain and most intense racing of the season! Watch as the top GNCC riders battle through deep sand, tight woods, and brutal conditions in this epic highlight reel. At the end, see interviews with the top three of the XC1 class: Johnny Girroir, Kailub Russell and Ben Kelly.

Overall Top 10 results:

1. Johnny Girroir XC1

2. Kailub Russell XC1

3. Ben Kelly XC1

4. Grant Davis XC2

5. Angus Riordan XC2

6. Liam Draper XC1

7. Michael Witkowski XC1

8. Lyndon Snodgrass XC1

9. Cody Barnes XC2

10. Ricky Russell XC1

