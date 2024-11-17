HART CLINCHES 2024 ENDUROCROSS TITLE

Red Bull KTM rider Trystan Hart clinched his second consecutive EnduroCross Championship in Everett, Washington this week. The series consisted of six races condensed into two months of racing, and Hart claimed four of the overall victories. Colton Haaker and Jonny Walker won a round apiece, but Walker returned to Europe, missing the final two rounds while Haaker had a disastrous final race this weekend. Cody Webb returned to action after wrist surgery for the final two rounds and secured a podium in his debut ride, but then suffered mishap after mishap in his final race. The other riders to derail the Hart express were Ryder LeBlond, who won the first race of event number one and Max Gerston, who won the second race at Everett. Each EnduroCross event consists of three races for the pro class as well as a Hot Lap competition. Interestingly enough, Hart usually conceded the top spot in the Hot Lap to other riders. In Everett, Cooper Abbott was the fastest man.

Shelby Turner had a perfect season in the Pro Women’s class winning every race of every round.

Trystan Hart: “I was a little nervous coming into tonight, but I only needed 14 points to clinch the title – you just know anything can happen in EnduroCross. The goal was to win the Hot Lap, but I got second in that because I made a mistake, and then I went on to win the first moto. In Moto 2, I was trying to win and fell in that one, before in the final moto I went on to win it, so got the overall and the championship! What more can you ask for? A perfect way to wrap up the season for me.”

2024 ENDUROCROSS EX PRO POINT STANDINGS, FINAL

TRYSTAN HART 170 COLTON HAAKER 132 COOPER ABBOTT 111 JONNY WALKER 94 MAX GERSTON 93 RYDER LEBLOND 92 DOMINIK OLSZOWY 90 TIM APOLLE 74 BRANDEN PETRIE 72 BRAXTON HINTZE 66 WILL RIORDAN 55 ANTHONY JOHNSON 49 JAMES FLYNN 38 CODY MILLER 38 CODY WEBB 36 JADEN DAHNERS 30 DUSTIN MCCARTHY 28 SPENSER WILTON 20 DUSTIN HEDWALL 11 BLAKE NEVILLE 10 KAMAKANA WAIWAIOLE 6 KRISTJAN THORDARSON 5

For more results, go to https://endurocross.com/