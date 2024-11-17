RIDING THE GPX 300cc 2-STROKE: THE WRAP

We took delivery of a Chinese-built GPX TSE300R two-stroke a few weeks ago. The guys at USA Motortoys in Utah are the importers and architects of the GPX line. The TSE300 is miles ahead of the products that China was offering a few years ago. The fit and finish are excellent. The casting, machining and assembly can compare to any product produced elsewhere. But, it still has some issues. The most obvious is a lack of originality. The chassis is a dead ringer for a pre-2022 KTM 300XC-W. And, when you scratch the surface there are still some issues that become apparent.

The real reason that some of these issues exist is because the importer is trying to keep the price tag around the $7000 mark. The MSRP is $6899. That compares to $11,599 for a KTM 300 two-stroke. The GPX and KTM motors are both case-reed two-strokes with a bore and stroke of 72mm by 72mm. They both have counterbalancers, electric starters and hydraulic clutches. The current KTM has moved to fuel injection and an electronic power valve, whereas the GPX is still using a carburetor and a mechanical power valve driven by a ball-ramp governor.

The GPX chassis is the spitting image of the ‘22 KTM 300XC-W, too. That means the rear suspension has no linkage. The fork and shock are made in China by SZC. The fork appears to be a copy of a WP Xplor. It has adjustable preload as well as rebound adjustment in the right and compression in the left. The shock is fully adjustable and is also very WP-like, at least externally. The carburetor is a Nibbi, which performs well. The triple clamps look like CNC-machined billet KTM clamps and any quality difference is virtually impossible to quantify. Same goes for the hubs. The GPX has a bright LED headlight, a radiator fan and a back-up kickstart lever, in case the lithium battery fails.

When you ride the GPX, you quickly learn it’s not slow–not by any means. The GPX has a big midrange kick. The motor comes on strong and fast, does its work and then signs off. In terms of peak power, it can hold its own with most off-road two-strokes. The powerband is, however, very brief. When it’s done, it’s done. It has a power valve adjuster just like a KTM’s. Ours came with the adjuster flush with the cases. Turns out, the power delivery was much smoother and the bike ran better with the adjuster two turns in. After that, the hit wasn’t as harsh and the bike was much easier to ride, although it still didn’t have the low-end or over-rev that we would like.

In overall handling the bike works like what it is; a KTM copy. That’s a great bike to use as your benchmark. The GPX turns well and has excellent overall stability. The suspension is the sore point. The GPX is soft, but not really very cushy. When you roll through rocks at a casual speed everything is great, but, when you encounter sharp edges or hit anything hard, the suspension transmits the impact straight upstairs.

Overall, though, the GPX shows outstanding quality and skilled workmanship mixed with wonky final settings and a lack of real testing. The bike still offers outstanding value. We know there are haters out there who will say that the concept of making such a blatant copy of another company’s product is an illegitimate way to do business. Those same people overlooks the fact that the engine internals of a Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki or Yamaha are almost identical. The concept of copying has been pretty widespread for a very long time. You can check out the full test of the GPX 300 in the January, 2025 print edition of Dirt Bike.

11th ANNUAL KURT CASELLI RIDE DAY



Join the KC Foundation on Saturday, Dec 7 at Fox Raceway for a day of riding and fun, celebrating the legacy of Kurt Caselli. They’ve rented out the entire venue so that 100% of the proceeds directly support The Kurt Caselli Foundation’s mission work to Protect & Support the Lives of Off-Road Riders. Be a part of raising key 2025 funds to advance safety initiatives in the off-road community!

From open track riding to a Ride Day-exclusive off-road loop, raffles, auctions, vendor showcases, and a chance to win a brand-new 2025 motorcycle of your choice—this is a day you don’t want to miss! 🙌

Kids 12 and under enter FREE (riders or spectators)! Young riders can enjoy free STACYC demos and free Beginner Dirt Bike Skills classes with USMCA Certified Coaches, helping them build confidence in a safe, fun environment. Online signup is required for USMCA classes; find the link on our ticket page, or reply to this email, and we’ll send it directly to you!

Camping and More!

Stay for the whole weekend (Fri thru Sunday) with camping available—just grab a vehicle pass on our ticket page. And don’t miss the final round of the Moto4Kids Racing Series happening the next day (Sunday), making this the ultimate weekend experience for the whole family!

*Special Presale Offer*

🎟️ Get Tickets Now:

💸 Save $5 on General Admission

⛽ $10 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Race Gas Digital Credit

(Offers end 11/30)

Get all the details and secure your spot at KurtCaselli.com/tickets!

BEST IN THE DESERT CHAMPIONS

MC Open Pro: Shane Logan / Corbin McPherson

In 2024, the KTM-supported team of Logan/McPherson ended the impressive three-year reign of the Honda team, led by Hayden Hintz and Trevor Hunter.

Sponsors- KTM, Fasthouse, The Racers Edge, Repsol, Dirt Tricks, Nitro Mouse, Herbalife, Fast Lane, Taco Moto

IM Pro: Dustin Slade

Dustin Slade was crowned the 2024 Ironman Pro Champion. At the legendary Maxxis Tires “Casey Folks” Vegas to Reno race, presented by Rugged Radios, Dustin not only claimed the victory in his class, finishing over an hour ahead of the next racer in his class but secured a remarkable Top 15 finish overall among motorcycles

Sponsors: Warrior Built Foundation, Monster Energy, Yokohama, Race Tech, IMS, Renthal, Pro Moto Billet, FasterUSA, Split Design, VP Fuels, Thor, Oakley, Deft Family

O-40 Pro: Brett Stevens

Brett’s journey wasn’t without its challenges. At Vegas to Reno, Brett was leading his class when a crash forced him to be airlifted to emergency services. He returned to the track at the 2024 Laughlin Desert Classic to claim victory and become a two-time C1 Plate holder.

Sponsors: Fohse , Rekluse, Premier Glass, Team Aggie

SPRINT ENDURO CHAMPIONS

Two more AMA U.S. Sprint Enduro Series titles were captured by FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers riders this weekend at the eighth and final round, as Gus Riordan and Brandy Richards joined FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Johnny Girroir in delivering number one plates for 2024.

Pro 1 Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir, FMF KTM Factory Racing

2. Liam Draper, Yamaha

3. Craig DeLong, Husqvarna

Pro 2 Class Results

1. Toby Cleveland, Husqvarna

2. Jason Tino, Husqvarna

3. Gus Riordan, FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers

Pro Women Class Results

1. Brandy Richards, FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers

2. Rachael Archer, Kawasaki

See you next time!