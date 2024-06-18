FIRST LOOK 2025 GAS GAS DUAL-SPORT & ENDURO MODELS : THE EC & ES MODELS ANNOUNCED

Surprise, surprise Gas Gas has just introduced their 2025 Dual-Sport and Enduro models (headlight models) with a bunch of updates ! Below is the official release and imaged from Gas Gas directly.

GASGAS certainly means business when it comes to enduro and dual-sport in 2025 with a five-model strong lineup! Each one of these machines – three enduro and two dual-sport bikes – is revised with several technical updates to maximize performance, durability, and above all else, ensure a fun and overall improved riding experience for riders of all abilities. Find them all at your nearest GASGAS dealer from July onward.

GASGAS reveals its five-bike enduro and dual-sport line-up for 2025!

Find the new bikes at a GASGAS dealer near you from July onward

First things first, what have we come up with for 2025? Well, the highlights are an updated linkage to save weight and improve shock performance, a new rear brake caliper that’s stronger and more durable, and a revised swingarm to improve the durability of the chain slider. Then, of course, the all-red bodywork is finished with vibrant new graphics to set these bikes apart from anything else out there.

So, what ’ s it to be then? With two awesome 2-strokes – the EC 250 and EC 300 – plus a fearsome 4-stroke – the EC 450F – and a pair of go-anywhere dual-sports – the ES 350 and ES 500 –GASGAS really does have something for everyone. It doesn’t really matter if you prefer hitting the trails with your friends on the weekends or if you ’ re a fully committed racer, however you choose to get your riding fix, there ’ s definitely a GASGAS for you in the 2025 lineup.

Technical Highlights

New graphics – With GASGAS in bold black letters for a fresh twist to our usual styling.

New linkage seals and smaller bolt – For a smoother shock performance and weight saving.

New start/stop button – Both buttons are now in the same housing for simplified starting and stopping.

New fuel tank support – Holds the fuel tank firmly in place and prevents wear on the frame.

Updated BRAKTEC brakes – There ’ s a new rear brake caliper for improved performance and durability with brake discs unique to GASGAS making it easy to keep things under control in the woods.

Updated die-cast aluminum swingarm – Low in weight, strong, and lightly machined to improve the durability of the chain slider while retaining the perfect amount of flex.

Modern frame – Engineered for stability at speed while ensuring a light and agile feel through the tight and twisty stuff.

Aluminum subframe – Strong, light, reliable, and plays a vital role in the ergonomics and handling of each bike.

Ergonomic bodywork – Features large contact areas for maximum control no matter how gnarly things get.

WP XPLOR front fork with open cartridge – For soaking up the bumps with ease and providing consistent, confidence-inspiring performance. They ’ re also easily adjustable by hand.

WP XACT rear shock with rear linkage – With a piston designed for maximum initial comfort and updated settings, the progressive performance of the WP shock gets better for 2025.

BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch – No matter how gnarly it gets out there, the BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch is reliable and self-adjusting so you can stay focused on what ’ s ahead.

Forged triple clamps – Align the forks perfectly for a smooth suspension action and feature an engineered steering stem that offers just the right amount of flex for maximum comfort. Adjustable bar mounts allow for personalized ergonomics.

Neken Handlebars – Made from high-strength aluminum for comfort and durability, the bars, with a bend unique to GASGAS, are covered with a large pad for maximum protection.

Large footpegs – When it comes to footpegs, bigger is definitely better, which is why every GASGAS has large pegs to ensure complete control in all conditions.

Throttle Body Injection – To make sure our 2-stroke enduro dirt bikes run clean, crisp, and create strong power throughout the rev range.

Electronic exhaust control on the 2-strokes – Controlling how the exhaust ports open, the electronic exhaust control boosts torque and reliability.

Best-in-class motors – Centralizing mass, light, and not to mention the usable torque they deliver, the overall performance from each motor is simply incredible.

Tool-less air filter access – Simply pop the side cover off to inspect or replace the air filter in a matter of seconds.

Map Select Switch – Amplify the riding experience of the EC 450F enduro bike with a Map Select Switch! Readily available as a Technical Accessory, with the simple press of the corresponding button, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customize the performance of each model. And by fitting one to either the EC 250 or EC 300, you’ll get the choice of two different engine maps.

Full enduro model line-up: EC 250, EC 300, and EC 450F

Full dual-sport model line-up: ES 350 and ES 500