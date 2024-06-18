CARSON BROWN’S YZM500 YAMAHA BIG-BORE PROJECT: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

The last time Yamaha produced an open class 2-stroke it was raced by Damon Bradshaw and Doug Dubach in the 500cc Outdoor National and it was air-cooled ! What would it look like if Yamaha made a modern day big-bore two-stroke? We think it would be something like this 2024 YZM500 project bike built by test rider Carson Brown, powered by a BRC Racing 50occ engine. The crazy part about this project is it required no major frame modifications.

The Hygge cone pipe, Hinson clutch cover, coated suspension, carbon fiber gas tank, Guts gripper seat cover and Backyard Designs completely custom chrome graphics kit gives the build a works bike feel.

Devol makes an adjustable linkage that allows the rider to dial in the rear of the bike to exactly what they want.

The Renthal drive system gotten all the BRC Racing power to the rear wheel.

The BRC Racing engine takes up every inch of real-estate in the YZ250 chassis.

The Guts gripper seat added some much needed traction to keep Carson on the bike with all that addition power added.

Carbon fiber gas tank from CRM.

A-Kit dialed in by Enzo and a Devol launch system.

Titanium Pro Pegs.

This is one of those bikes that just looks fast sitting on the stand.

The custom chrome graphics from Backyard Designs are a homage to the early ’90s big bore Yamaha two-strokes and look really cool in person when the sunlight hits them.

Stay tuned for a full test in an upcoming issue of Dirt Bike Magazine! In the mean time enjoy this RAW footage of Carson Brown having fun on this machine.