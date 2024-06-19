DIRT BIKE VLOG #15 : A DAY WITH WP SUSPENSION USA PRO COMPONENTS

Dirt Bike Magazine gets 3 sets of WP Pro Component Suspension with Cone Valve Forks and Trax Shocks to test on 3 different manufacturer motorcycles. KTM 450SXF Factory Edition, Honda CRF450R Work Edition, and GASGAS MC150 project build for Mike Brown. Damon from WP helps the Dirt Bike crew get dialed in with settings all day at Glen Helen Raceway. Mark, Travis, and Jared all give feedback on the bikes and have some laughs along the way. If you are thinking about upgrading your suspension and learning more about it, this is the video for you.

THIS IS A VLOG. NOT A TEST VIDEO. HAVING FUN, RIDING DIRT BIKES, and TRYING NEW PRODUCT.