ELI TOMAC JOINS TEAM USA FOR 2024 MXON

With the injury to Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton at the final round of SMX this last weekend team USA was possibly going to need a replacement rider. Star Racing and Eli Tomac have stepped up to the plate and have confirmed they will join Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb. The official release is below:

Tomac in for Team USA’s 2024 MXoN Campaign

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac joins Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger to make another Team USA title run at this year’s Motocross of Nations

MARIETTA, Ga. – September 23, 2024 – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is excited to announce that Eli Tomac will join Team USA and race the MX1 class at the 2024 Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross of Nations (MXoN). With the support from Yamaha and Star Racing, the eight-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Champion answers the call to fill in for the injured Chase Sexton. Captain of the 2022 MXoN title-winning Team USA, Tomac joins Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger to battle for top honors at the Matterley Basin Circuit in Winchester, U.K., on October 4-6.

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS

“Team USA’s MXoN rider line-up shuffled on Lap 1 Saturday night in Las Vegas when Chase was unfortunately injured. However, Eli is willing to step in and represent the USA and Yamaha Racing. Yamaha is excited to have both Eli and Cooper joining Aaron for the 2024 MXoN line-up. This will be an exciting race!”

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“It was an unfortunate event that Chase was injured this past weekend at the SMX Final. Eli was asked to join Cooper and AP (Aaron Plessinger), and he was willing to come on board on short notice. It’s going to take a lot of work from everyone on our team to make this happen, but Star Racing is happy to support both Eli and Cooper in this effort and represent our country at MXoN.”

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“Due to the unfortunate racing incident Chase was involved in at the final round of SMX, I was the next one in line to take his place for Team USA. Aaron, Cooper and I are ready to give it our best effort at Matterely Basin. This is very short notice for my team, but we are going to make it happen!”