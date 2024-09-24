2025 HUSQVARNA TE300 2-STROKE AND FE350 4-STROKE PRO MODELS ANNOUNCED

More special edition models from Husqvarna are coming to a local dealer near you! This time they are in the form od a TE300 two-stroke and FE350 4-stroke. See all the official details and images from Husqvarna below:
Husqvarna Mobility is pleased to reveal its exciting Pro enduro models for 2025 – the 2-stroke TE 300 Pro and the 4-stroke FE 350 Pro. Each machine is equipped with performance-enhancing Technical Accessories, which ensure aspiring racers can compete with confidence, knowing that their machinery provides them with a competitive edge.
- New competition-inspired graphics and bodywork
- Revised WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks provideprecise high-speed compression damping
- WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters
- Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems
- GALFER brake discs front and rear
- Factory Racing wheelset assembled with high-strength EXCEL Takasago rims
- Competition seat cover with additional ribs
- Polyamide skid plate with added linkage protection
- Front and rear brake disc protectors
- Supersprox rear sprocket
- Soft compound ODI grips
- TE 300 Pro engine built with TBI technology for exceptional rideability and ease of use
- FE 350 Pro features a DOHC 4-stroke engine for class-leading power and torque
- Quickshifter provides seamless upward gear changes on the FE 350 Pro
- Multifunctional Map Select Switch on both models, which also activates the Quickshifter and Traction Control on the FE 350 Pro
- Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for the highest level of reliability and user-friendly serviceability of electronics
- High-performance LED headlight delivers a bright light output and easy fitment
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar
- Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery
