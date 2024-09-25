KLIM ADVENTURE TRAVEL VIDEO SERIES : EPISODE 1

NEW KLIM ADV TRAVEL VIDEO SERIES & A PRODUCT SNEAK PEEK

KLIM has been engineering high-end adventure motorcycle gear for well over a decade, including jackets, pants, helmets, goggles, gloves, boots and more. This fall, however, they’re releasing something that can’t be worn: an authentic video series highlighting an adventure ride down the length of South America while testing early prototype products.

The series, aptly named “Ride To The End” (RTTE) is a travel-adventure video production with no camera crew, no support vehicle and only a loose plan for where to go and when to get there. The team at KLIM figured if they were going to be riding thousands of nonstop product testing miles, they might as well film it. Their main goal was simply to document the excitement, fascination and realities of motorcycle travel in a foreign country and – most importantly – avoid over-dramatizing the experience. Episodes will be released every week on the KLIM Motorcycle YouTube channel.

Starting in Colombia, Tolga and Lukas will join with two friends from the motorcycle community named Sasa and Mariana to explore the country home to the northernmost point of South America. From there, the KLIM team will head off on their own into Ecuador to ride with their boss, KLIM’s VP of Marketing, John Summers. Further down the continent, they plan to meet with KLIM President and Founder, Justin Summers, and Motorcycle Product Line Director, Jayson Plummer, to get them out of the office and into the field for some good old fashioned adventure riding.

As the fall season in the Northern Hemisphere gets underway and the days get shorter, jump on the KLIM Motorcycle YouTube channel and feed your curiosity for motorcycle adventure and entertainment with their new RTTE series.