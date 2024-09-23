2025 TRIUMPH TF450RC MOTOCROSS BIKE CONFIRMED

Did you see the new 2025 Triumph 450cc off-road bike teased on Saturday night?  Below is the information that Triumph has released so far. The official reveal will be 10-3-2024. 

RICKY CARMICHAEL AND TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES

TO LAUNCH NEW 450CC MOTOCROSS BIKE

REVEAL ON 10.3.24

Triumph Motorcycles has teased the launch of a new TF 450-RC at the SuperMotocross World Championship Final at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV.

Two advertisements, featuring Triumph Ambassador Ricky Carmichael riding the new bike on a track, as well as brief glimpses of the new bike static in a studio, were broadcast during the event and seen by fans at the event and watching from home on NBC.

In a tantalizing voice over, Ricky comments: “I don’t just want to put my name on something. I want to build it from the ground up. If I back it, if I put my name on it, it has to mean something. This is our dream, that is finally, a reality.”

Fans have a few more days to wait for the full reveal, as Triumph promises details about the new model will be unveiled on 3rd October 2024.

