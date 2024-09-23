2024 SMX FINALS LAS VEGAS HIGHLIGHT VIDEOS

What happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas! See what happened at the last round of SuperMotocross on the Las Vegas drag strip in both the 450cc and 250cc class. If you want to see what the riders had to say after the event check out the third video down, that is the complete post race press conference with interviews of riders from each class.

450SMX Class podium (racers left to right) Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence, and Hunter Lawrence. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

250SMX Class podium (racers left to right) Haiden Deegan, Pierce Brown, and Jordon Smith. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.