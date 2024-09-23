JOSH TOTH WINS ZINK RANCH NATIONAL AND 2024 AMA NATIONAL ENDURO CHAMPIONSHIP

Josh Toth Locks Up 2024 AMA National Enduro Championship with Win at KTM Zink Ranch National

Photos By Mack Faint

As the Redline Oil AMA National Enduro Series, presented by MSR and Beta Motorcycles, draws to a close, it’s down to the wire for many competitors in the championship hunt. More than 325 had the opportunity to advance in thestandings as they took on Zink Ranch in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. The location of the 1994 International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), Tulsa Trail Riders organized the ’94 Six Days EnduroFest to coincide with the race weekend. The group hosted a 30th anniversary reunion ride and banquet to recognize and reconnect former ISDE competitors with each other and fans.

The KTM Zink Ranch National brought breezy, moderate temperatures in the mid-70s. Although, in the days leading up to the race, the location endured an extreme heatwave — prompting the series to scale back the number of tests. At 58 total miles, riders navigated hard-pack and rocky conditions with some dust thrown in. The first two tests were 7.5 miles each, followed by a 10-mile section. The fourth test was another 7.5-mile trail, and a 9.5-mile test wrapped up round nine.

Overall Podium

It’s been a phenomenal season for Enduro Engineering’s Josh Toth, who has secured all but two wins this season. The Connecticut-based rider kicked off the day in Oklahoma with two test wins in NE Pro1. Then, he took the runner-up spot in the final three tests. Toth’s stellar performance throughout the season helped him secure his first-ever AMA National Enduro Championship with one round to go. The NE Pro1 rider also has the honor of representing the U.S. on the Trophy Team at the ISDE once again, which will take place in Spain during October.

“It was pretty nasty out there,” Josh Toth said. “The terrain is really unforgiving when you get out in the grass and stuff, so I just tried to be cautious and get through the first few tests smooth. And honestly, that was the best thing I could have done. It put me in the lead early. Then, I had a big crash in test four, but other than that, I just kept it up and steady. I’d like to thank my mechanic [Mike “Napper” Napieralski]. He does everything on my bike — rebuilds it between the rounds, does my suspension testing — he knows his stuff. It’s great to have him all year, and it’s been awesome working together. Plus, the whole Enduro Engineering crew, the NEPG crew that puts on these events, NOCO, my trainer Steve Hatch for helping out, and my girlfriend Nicole for coming out. There are so many people involved in my program this year. I don’t want to leave anyone out, but Bell’s Electric and Enduro Engineering really stepped up and let me do what I want to do. So, it’s been awesome.”

After collecting his first win of the season at the prior round, Steward Baylor Jr. was eager to continue that momentum aboard his Red Bear Racing Kawasaki. He fell just shy of that, taking the runner-up spot at the KTM Zink Ranch National. Just 22 seconds off of Toth’s pace for the day, Baylor Jr. pushed hard from the start. He claimed second in class through the opening test, third through the next three sections, and ended the day on a high note with the Test 5 win.

“I felt kind of comfortable all day,” Steward Baylor Jr. said. “The track was a good bit different than previous times in Tulsa. We’ve definitely had everything from mud to dust here, and today was really a good race course — a little bit dry in places, but, overall, the dirt was perfect. Very open, easy to pay attention and take big lines if you wanted to. But I know this track can bite you if you do that, so I tried to stay on the trail as much as possible and not flirt with those edges. I know there’s a lot of big, loose rocks. But, outside of that, I felt comfortable all day. I just couldn’t quite match Josh [Toth]. It’s kind of been the story all year, so he’s just been riding really good. I’ve been on years like that. Man, when you’re on one, it’s great. For him, it’s phenomenal. I’m looking forward to the future. I’d like to thank the whole team, my mechanic, my wife, and everybody that makes these things possible. All the crews, all the clubs that put these events on. I’ve always said it’s my favorite series. It takes a little bit more thought than just going out and racing head-to-head. You genuinely have to put some thought into these races, and I’ve always enjoyed this style.”