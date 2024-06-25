2025 KTM DUAL-SPORT: 350, 500 & 500 SIX DAY EDITION

KTM has provided the first look at its 2025 dual-sport line up, which includes a special edition. In addition to the 500EXC-F and the 350EXC-F, there will be a Six Day Edition, which is a tribute to International Six Days Enduro, scheduled to take place from October 14-19 in Silleda, Spain. The official work from KTM follows.

The 2025 KTM EXC-F dual-sport range fires onto the scene with a fresh orange makeover highlighting a series of refinements and key touches for the new year, delivering race-bred performance to the trails, and the pavement sections found in between.

Following 2024’s significant 95% overhaul, the 2025 range continues to use revolutionary closed-cartridge suspension, a refined frame and bodywork, and industry-leading componentry.

The most eye-catching change is fresh new looks, replacing the previous 1990s-inspired purple highlights with a timeless silver-gray graphic over predominantly orange bodywork, offset by a black frame. The seat remains orange, featuring a high-grip seat cover and textured grip strips, which can also be found on the frame protectors, tank shrouds, and bar pad.

A 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork handles suspension duties up front, while at the rear, handling is further refined thanks to new settings for the WP XPLOR PDS shock, resulting in an improved pressure balance and a lower risk of cavitation. The swingarm also gets an update, with a machined unit to improve the durability of the chain slider. Up front, a new fuel tank mount now secures the tank more firmly in place while keeping the frame protected against scrubbing.

KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS

The FIM International Six Days of Enduro will return to the enduro-rich country of Spain for the fifth time, with the 2025 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS ready to hit the dirt running. The 2024 FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) is scheduled to take place from October 14-19 in Silleda, Spain. While it marks the inaugural occasion for the 6DAYS ® to be hosted in this particular area of Spain, it will be the fifth time the event has been held within the nation.

Like the 6DAYS ® , the 2025 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS promises a full-throttle experience from day one.

Using the exhilarating KTM 500 EXC-F as it’s base, the KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS features a signature high-gloss orange powder-coated frame and unique 6DAYS ® Spain graphics, along with a collection of KTM SIX DAYS specific parts:

ORANGE ANODIZED CNC-MACHINED TRIPLE CLAMPS

6DAYS ® BRANDED PARTS

ORANGE FRAME

ORANGE FRONT AXLE PULLER

SEMI-FLOATING FRONT BRAKE DISC

SOLID REAR BRAKE DISC

REAR BRAKE SAFETY WIRE

ORANGE REAR SPROCKET

SKID PLATE

UNIQUE 6DAYS ® SPAIN GRAPHICS

SPAIN GRAPHICS FRAME PROTECTION SET

SIX DAYS SPECIFIC SEAT

For racers looking for more, KTM offers the opportunity to experience the full 6DAYS ® aboard a 2025 KTM EXC SIX DAYS machine, with an all-inclusive rental and service package.