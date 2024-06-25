2025 KTM DUAL-SPORT: 350, 500 & 500 SIX DAY EDITION

The most eye-catching change is fresh new looks, replacing the previous 1990s-inspired purple highlights with a timeless silver-gray graphic over predominantly orange bodywork, offset by a black frame. The seat remains orange, featuring a high-grip seat cover and textured grip strips, which can also be found on the frame protectors, tank shrouds, and bar pad.
Up front, a new fuel tank mount now secures the tank more firmly in place while keeping the frame protected against scrubbing.
- ORANGE ANODIZED CNC-MACHINED TRIPLE CLAMPS
- 6DAYS® BRANDED PARTS
- ORANGE FRAME
- ORANGE FRONT AXLE PULLER
- SEMI-FLOATING FRONT BRAKE DISC
- SOLID REAR BRAKE DISC
- REAR BRAKE SAFETY WIRE
- ORANGE REAR SPROCKET
- SKID PLATE
- UNIQUE 6DAYS®SPAIN GRAPHICS
- FRAME PROTECTION SET
- SIX DAYS SPECIFIC SEAT
Comments are closed.