The BMW F900GS is BMW newest middleweight adventure bike. It replaces the F850GS, which arrived a few years ago and was, at that time, the most dirt-oriented middleweight ADV bike. Since then, other manufacturers had gotten their acts together, so the BMW response is well timed. Join us in the San Bernardino mountains as the Dirt Bike staff learns more about the new Bimmer and it’s off-road capabilities.