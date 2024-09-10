2025 450 MOTOCROSS SHOOTOUT FULL VIDEO

Dirt Bike Magazine’s 2025 450 Motocross Shootout is here! The bikes featured in this video are the GASGAS MC450F, HONDA CRF450R, HUSQVARNA FC450, KTM 450SXF, KAWASAKI KX450, and YAMAHA YZ450F. We have been testing all these motorcycles for the past several months with multiple test riders giving their opinions. When the dust was all settled only one bike reigned supreme. Which one was it? You’ll have to watch the video and find out! We have a ton of information on each bike and how they stacked up as well. Enjoy!

