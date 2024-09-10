TWISTED DEVELOPMENT FUEL INJECTED GAS GAS 150 PROJECT : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

In the small-bore two-stroke world the easiest way to make more power is with additional displacement which is exactly where the term ” No replacement for displacement” came from. When fuel injection is involved on a two-stroke this can get a little tricky, going bigger creates an entirely new set of issues. So much so that when Gas Gas introduced fuel injection on their 125cc motocross model they completely discontinued the 150cc model. Guess they couldn’t figure out how to make it all work. Well that sounds like a challenge and we accept! Here is a look at the only fuel injected 2024 Gas Gas MC150 in the world thanks to Jammie Ellis and the Twisted Development crew.

Jamie Ellis was the driving force behind this build, it was originally supposed to be raced by Mike Brown during the 2024 Two-Stroke World Championship held at Glen Helen in California. Unfortunately due large amounts of rain at very in opportune times the promoters had to reschedule the event and Brown wasn’t able to attend. Bad news for him but good news for us, we didn’t have to share riding time.

The stock filter is a Twin Air but we upgraded our filter cage and air filter using their Powerflow kit that features a high flow filter and machined billet aluminum cage that is restriction free unlike the plastic stock version.

TM Designworks Slide-N-Glide kits are almost indestructible and last forever. Available in a variety of they added some much needed durability but also a little bit of bling to this MC150 build.

Seat Concepts makes a variety of seat configuration for Gas Gas two-strokes model, we stayed with OEM specs but Max and the crew did come up with a custom color combination that matched our Backyard Designs custom graphics perfect.

The Pro Circuit complete exhaust system features a 304 Factory Sound silencer and works style pipe.

IMS Products Core pegs offer a slightly wider platform than stock and a more aggressive tooth pattern to make sure there is absolutely no slipping off.

Twisted development handled all the engine work. This included lots of research and a lot of hands-on wrench turning. We knew that things were getting serious when head honcho Jammie Ellis got out his laptop and started pushing buttons.

We added some functional bling with a set of red split triple clamps out of the Gas Gas Hard Parts catalog and replaced the stock suspension components with WP Pro Components Cone Valve spring fork with a Trax shock in the rear.

Maxxis MX ST tires and silver rims come stock on the Gas Gas MC models we changed both of those items out. Rubber wise we upgraded to the brand new Maxxis MX SI that was developed by the king of Supercross himself and we added some black rims because it looks better to us.

Of course we wanted it to look good but our main focus on this build was all about performance upgrades in both the engine and suspension, this bike was built for winning races. Stay tuned for more!