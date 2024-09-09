2025 FXR PRODUCT COMPLETE GEAR LINE ANNOUNCED : AVAILABLE NOW

2025 FXR MOTO COLLECTION

FXR continues to push the envelope to develop the most comfortable, best-fitting and highly durable apparel in Motocross. Match that with a continued dedication to developing unique colorways and dynamic graphics, the FXR 2025 Motocross lineup continues to elevate us as one of the top apparel brands in Motocross.

HELIUM



FXR Moto is revolutionizing motocross apparel with its commitment to the continual advancement of the Helium line. Our focus on performance and breathability through perforated Omni-Stretch materials, combined with our renowned slim athletic fit, ensures riders experience unrestricted comfort every time they hit the track. By collaborating with elite riders for ongoing testing and refinement, FXR’s Helium collection sets a new benchmark for premium motocross gear, excelling in fit, finish, durability, and performance.

REVO





With the highest level of engineering and detail the Revo line of motocross gear represents the continuation of years of research, development, and collaboration with professional riders. FXR continues to utilize the most advanced lightweight and high stretch materials to create premium motocross gear that meets the demands of today’s motocross racers and riders.

PODIUM





FXR Racing proudly launches the 2025 Podium Collection. The Podium series is engineered, tested, and purpose-built by racers of all skill levels. It provides extensive durability and fitment both in our Gladiator race-inspired graphics to our artistic kits. The Podium Collection blends premium durable materials together with breathable Omni-Stretch inserts for pro-level performance at a mid-level price point.



CLUTCH PRO



The 2025 FXR Clutch Pro Motocross Collection is bringin’ moto back. The Clutch Pro is meticulously engineered to offer riders specific features to fit their needs. Combining a mix of Breathable Omni-Stretch materials, full grain leather knees all designed with superior durability, the FXR Clutch Pro line is set to deliver an outstanding premium entry level product line.

CLUTCH





FXR’s 2025 Clutch collection features seven, premium color ways that will make you stand out wherever your ride takes you from the track to the trails. Our entry level Clutch collection will not only set you apart from your competition, with the FXR quality and construction you’ve come to expect, but also with a value that will make your wallet happy at the end of the day.

YOUTH





FXR Moto continues its commitment to our vast amount of youth racers and riders. By offering three lines of Youth driven gear, FXR provides gear kits that satisfy every shredder on two wheels. With bold graphics, vivid colors and extensive durability, the FXR Youth Moto Apparel is second to none in the