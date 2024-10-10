2024 ISDE SPAIN | TEAM USA FACES RAINY WEATHER | SIX DAYS ENDURO

2024 ISDE Spain | Team USA Builds Bike & Tests| Six Days Enduro

Get an inside look at the USA ISDE Team as they gear up for the 98th NOCO International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) in Galiçia, Spain! Watch as top riders like Ava Silvestri, Jason Tino, and Johnny Girroir prepare their dirt bikes for the ultimate off-road endurance race. From breaking in their bikes to dealing with tough conditions, the USA team is ready for the challenge at ISDE 2024. Don’t miss this exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of their preparation and training!

U.S. World Trophy Team:

Dante Oliveira (KTM)

Johnny Girroir (KTM)

Craig Delong (Husqvarna)

Josh Toth (GAS GAS)

U.S. Women’s Trophy Team

Brandy Richards (KTM)

Korie Steede (Husqvarna)

Rachel Gutish (Sherco)

2024 U.S. Junior Trophy Team

Mateo Oliveira (KTM)

Grant Davis (KTM)

Jason Tino (Husqvarna)