HUSQVARNA OFFERS NORDEN 901 EXPEDITION SPECIAL EDITION

Husqvarna has just revealed a special version of its Norden 901 adventure bike. The official press release follows:

Husqvarna Mobility is proud to unveil its 2025 Norden 901 Expedition. Several technical refinements can be found on this latest version of the mid-class travel motorcycle, which features an updated and distinctive livery to underline the brand’s continued development of this incredible machine. Advanced riders take advantage of the updated Slip Adjuster, which is part of the Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC). Offering ten settings, riders can select a level based on their ability and the terrain ahead. The system works by determining how much the rear wheel can drift when exiting turns, as well as allowing the front wheel to be lifted over obstacles.

For added convenience and a safer riding experience no matter the adventure, new mirrors, a hazard light warning system, and a USB-C charging port are all perfectly positioned. Additionally, the Norden 901 Expedition is equipped with a revised exhaust system to allow the parallel-twin engine to breathe more freely while meeting EURO 5+ regulations.

Ensuring the toughest terrain can be mastered with confidence, the Norden 901 Expedition features WP XPLOR suspension. Fully adjustable in terms of compression, rebound, and preload, in addition to offering 240 mm of travel, the suspension allows every rider to create a customized set-up based on their preferences. An extensive list of Technical Accessories is fitted to the machine to ensure long days of exploration deliver maximum enjoyment, from sunrise to sunset. The heated grips and seat provide instant warmth for early morning starts and colder climates while the Touring Windshield deflects wind around the rider, particularly at higher speeds, to reduce fatigue. A Side Bag Set at the rear of the machine provides up to 36 liters of storage capacity to keep all essential travelling equipment safe and secure.

The Norden 901 Expedition continues to be powered by a highly efficient and reliable 889 cc parallel-twin engine. Producing 105 hp and 100 Nm of torque, the powerplant provides a smooth and controllable power delivery for total control both on and offroad. With the engine acting as a stressed member of the steel trellis frame to reduce weight and create a more compact overall design, this engineering technique also aids in the agility and stability of this exceptional travel machine.

In front of the handlebars, a glare and scratch-resistant 5” TFT display clearly shows essential information including the current speed, fuel consumption, and water temperature. Travel enthusiasts are encouraged to download the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app onto their smartphone and pair it with the machine’s Connectivity Unit using Bluetooth. The app features Turn-by-Turn+ navigation, which includes real-time traffic information, and all directions are shown on the screen. The Connectivity Unit also lets riders control music selection, make and receive calls, and adjust the volume using the handlebar-mounted buttons.

Technical highlights:

New color scheme for 2025

Revised exhaust system for EURO 5+ compliance

New USB-C port conveniently positioned on the left side of the dashboard

New Hazard Warning system with integrated handlebar switch

Revised Cornering sensitive Traction Control allows for 10 levels of adjustable rear wheel slip (in Explorer Mode)

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame with engine as stressed member

889 cc parallel-twin engine with 105 hp peak power and 100 Nm of torque

240 mm travel, adjustable WP XPLOR suspension provides exceptional comfort when riding offroad

Touring Windshield for reduced fatigue on extended rides

Heated grips and seat for riding in cold climates

Side Bag Set offers a convenient storage solution

Centre stand enables easy serviceability

Heavy-duty Skid Plate for complete protection of tank and engine

Four selectable ride modes Street, Rain, and Offroad including the optional Explorer mode

Cutting edge, cornering ABS with Offroad mode

Ride-by-wire throttle with adjustable throttle response

Standard Easy Shift function

Equipped with a PASC (Power Assisted Slipper Clutch)

Tubeless spoked wheels and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires for peak performance on the street and offroad

Large capacity, 19-litre fuel tank provides an extended range of up to 400 km

Connectivity Unit provides TbT+ navigation, Call-in, Call-out, and music selection from the rider’s smartphone

To provide maximum comfort in all weather conditions, the Functional Apparel Collection features quality riding gear that also delivers the highest levels of protection and functionality. Additionally, customization of the Norden 901 Expedition can be achieved with an extensive line-up of Technical Accessories visible in the online configurator for easy access. The portfolio includes numerous parts like alternative luggage solutions and premium components to further enhance this exceptional machine.

The 2025 Norden 901 Expedition will be available from now onwards at authorized Husqvarna Mobility dealerships.