2025 KAWASAKI KX250X VIDEO TRAIL TEST WITH CARSON BROWN

We already showed you the video of whats new on the 2025 Kawasaki KX250X. This video we sent out Carson Brown on the trails to give us feedback as he tested this all new motorcycle. Carson walks you through his testing day and of course…absolutely sending it on the offroad loop. Asking questions during riding instead of the end of our videos helps get on the fly feedback and real world opinions of some of these bikes.

