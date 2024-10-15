2024 ISDE SPAIN DAY 2 TEAM RESULTS

2024 ISDE SPAIN DAY 2 INDIVIDUAL & TEAM RESULTS

Garcia and Holcombe battle once again!

Day 2 of the 2024 ISDE in Galiçia, Spain a relatively uneventful day for the riders who aren’t previous EnduroGP champions. After more than 37 minutes of racing on the same six special tests that the riders faced yesterday, the battle between Steve Holcombe and Josep Garcia raged on. Holcombe would take three of the six special tests on Day 2, as well as the outright day victory over Garcia by less than two seconds. Garcia in his own right would capture two special test victories on the day. Throwing his hat into the conversation of test winners would be Hugo Blanjoue, of France. With a narrow margin of .13 seconds, the Honda rider would become just the third special test winner after two days of racing.

American Trophy team rider, Josh Toth leads the team in overall classification sitting in 12 after day 2.

When it was all said and done, Holcombe would take the day win over Garcia, with Italian Junior Trophy rider Kevin Cristino, taking third overall honors for the day. Fourth on the afternoon was France’s Theo Espinasse, with Italy World Trophy rider Matteo Cavallo rounding out the top five. In a surprise result, Belgium’s Antoine Magain took sixth overall honors for the day, ahead of France’s Leo Le Quere. Day 1 Junior winner, Max Ahlin of Sweden finished eighth, ahead of top American rider, Junior, Grant Davis. Rounding out the top ten overall would be Blanjoue, 1:11.67 off the pace of Holcombe. Josh Toth would match his race number with a twelfth overall finish for the day, Dante Oliveira would take 18th overall for the second day of racing, with Cody Barnes in 27th. Johnny Girroir would finish 31st while rookie Jason Tino would return to Parc Ferme with a 49th overall finish.

Grant Davis may be a Junior World Trophy rider but he is showcasing his skills be being the first American in the overall standing and 9th overall.

Individually for the Junior classification, it was Cristino, followed by Ahlin and Davis for the top three spots. Fourth was Sweden’s Albin Norrbin, with Italy’s Manolo Morettini rounding out the top five. France’s Antoine Alix was sixth ahead of Australia’s Gus Riordan. The final rider of the Swedish trio, Axel Semb would take eighth with the other two Frenchman Leo Joyon and Thibault Giraudon rounding out the top ten. Mateo Oliveira and Jason Tino were 16th and 19th in Junior classification.

Australian native Josh Strang sits in 23rd overall.

At the end of Day 2, it was Brandy Richards taking her second straight outright day win via four special test victories to close out the day. New Zealand’s Rachael Archer would claim second on Day 2 with two special test wins of her own, just under 27 seconds behind Richards. Spanish native Mireia Badia claimed third ahead of Australia’s Tayla Jones, and Italy’s Francesca Nocera. Jessica Gardiner of Australia was sixth ahead of American Rachel Gutish. Canada’s top scoring ride for the day would be Shelby Turner in eighth with Sweden’s Hedvig Malm snagging ninth ahead of USA’s Ava Silvestri.

Day 2 Team Results // ISDE Spain

Cody Bares sits 26th overall after day 2.

ISDE World Trophy

1. France

2. Spain +4:14.00

3. USA +4:54.42

4. Australia +12:06.05

5. Czech +8:53.82

ISDE Junior World Trophy

1. Sweden

2. France +1:30.98

3. USA +4:25.70

4. Australia +5:28.63

5. Spain +9:15.38

Women World Trophy

1. USA

2. Australia +3:29.32

3. Sweden +6:45.32

4. France +16:35.32

5. Spain +26:00.91

DAY 2 VIDEO COVERAGE OF ISDE SPAIN IN THE MUD

