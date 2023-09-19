HELFYRE GAS GAS MC500 PROJECT BY MXREVIVAL : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

A 500cc Gas Gas motocross bike, no way, thats not possible! Charles from mxRevival and Riley at BRC Racing Canada; “Here hold my beer!” Just when we think we have seen it all, something comes along that surprises us and makes us just stand back and enjoy the finished product. On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday Charles gives everyone the first look at his completed Gas Gas MC500 appropriately named “HELFYRE”. Below are some words and images directly from the builder himself.
What started out as a meek MC250 has now fully transformed into a massive MC500 using one of BRC racing’s incredible 500cc drop-in engine kits.
DeCal Works absolutely crushed it in the looks department.
