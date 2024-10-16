2024 ISDE SPAIN DAY 3 | ROCK JUMP, TIRE & CLUTCH CHANGES, USA CLOSES GAP
In the World Trophy team standings, France extends their lead by eleven seconds over Spain. Despite rumors of an injured wrist to Spain’s Sergio Navarro, the host nation builds their own advantage over the United States to fifty two seconds at the close of day three. Australia and Czech Republic round out the top five World Trophy standings.
WORLD TROPHY TEAM STANDINGS
1. FRA
2. ESP +7:07
3. USA +7:15
4. AUS +17:00
5. CZE +24:59
JUNIOR TROPHY TEAM STANDINGS
1. SWE
2. FRA +2:08
3. USA +8:05
4. AUS +9:05
5. ESP +13:56
WOMAN TROPHY TEAM STANDINGS
1. USA
2. AUS +3:34
3. SWE +12:24
4. FRA +23:02
5. ESP +40:27
