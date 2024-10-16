DIRT BIKE VLOG #20 WITH CARSON BROWN AND TWO ALL NEW KX250 MODELS

Dirt Bike Magazine was invited to the PNW to test the all new KX250 and KX250X. THIS IS A VLOG! A behind the scenes look at 2 days of testing with Carson Brown and having some laughs. This isn’t a test video..just a behind the scenes look at the Dirt Bike staff having fun on two wheels!

