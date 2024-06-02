2024 HANGTOWN PRO MOTOCROSS: RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Jett Lawrence saw his 24-moto win streak end at the second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross tour in Sacramento, California. Chase Sexton, on the other hand, won his first 450 National, and did it in phenomenal style, coming from last place in the second moto to complete a two-moto sweep. In the 250 class, it was Haiden Deegan who took the overall, but he had to overcome a second moto crash of his own, which put him in second for that race behind Tom Vialle. For extended coverage of the 2024 Pro motocross season, click here.

1. Chase Sexton 1 / 1

2. Hunter Lawrence 2 / 4

3. Aaron Plessinger 5 / 2

4. Justin Cooper 4 / 3

5. Jason Anderson 3 / 5

6. Dylan Ferrandis 6 / 8

7. Justin Barcia 8 / 7

8. Malcolm Stewart 7 / 9

9. Freddie Noren 9 / 10

10. Christian Craig 12 / 11

11. Grant Harlan 11 / 12

12. Jett Lawrence 24 / 6

13. Harri Kullas 15 / 13

14. Derek Kelley 13 / 15

15. Justin Hill 16 / 14

16. Marshal Weltin 14 / 16

17. Phillip Nicoletti 10 / 40

18. Anthony Rodriguez 19 / 18

19. Cullin Park 18 / 19

20. Romain Pape 26 / 17

21. Kyle Chisholm 17 / 23

22. Jerry Robin 20 / 21

23. Lorenzo Locurcio 23 / 20

24. Shane McElrath 21 / 24

25. Tristan Purdon 28 / 22

26. Ryder Floyd 25 / 27

27. Max Miller 29 / 25

28. Bryce Shelly 22 / 36

29. Zack Williams 31 / 28

30. Ayden Shive 30 / 29

31. Scotty Verhaeghe 27 / 35

32. Zac Watson 34 / 30

33. Brad West 40 / 26

34. Josh Mosiman 32 / 34

35. C.J. Tucker 35 / 32

36. Jeff Walker 37 / 31

37. Colton Eigenmann 38 / 33

38. Robbie Wageman 33 / 38

39. Tyler Stepek 36 / 39

40. Jake Masterpool 39 / 37

450 STANDINGS AFTER 2 ROUNDS

1 Chase Sexton 90

2 Hunter Lawrence 82

3 Aaron Plessinger 69

4 Justin Cooper 69

5 Jason Anderson 67

6 Jett Lawrence 66

7 Dylan Ferrandis 62

8 Justin Barcia 61

9 Malcolm Stewart 57

10 Freddie Noren 46

11 Phillip Nicoletti 38

12 Christian Craig 33

13 Marshal Weltin 31

14 Grant Harlan 30

15 Cullin Park 24

16 Derek Kelley 24

17 Dean Wilson 17

18 Justin Hill 17

19 Harri Kullas 16

20 Romain Pape 16

21 Shane McElrath 9

22 Anthony Rodriguez 7

23 Jerry Robin 7

24 Kyle Chisholm 6

25 Max Miller 3

26 Lorenzo Locurcio 2

27 Scotty Verhaeghe 2

28 Jake Masterpool 1

250 RESULTS, HANGTOWN

1. Haiden Deegan 1 / 2

2. Tom Vialle 4 / 1

3. Levi Kitchen 3 / 3

4. Chance Hymas 2 / 4

5. Jo Shimoda 7 / 5

6. Pierce Brown 5 / 10

7. Jalek Swoll 8 / 8

8. Ty Masterpool 6 / 11

9. Julien Beaumer 9 / 9

10. Casey Cochran 12 / 12

11. Nate Thrasher 10 / 14

12. Daxton Bennick 11 / 15

13. Jordon Smith 32 / 6

14. Joseph Savatgy 35 / 7

15. Ryder DiFrancesco 14 / 18

16. Nicholas Romano 17 / 16

17. Dilan Schwartz 15 / 19

18. Mark Fineis 33 / 13

19. Coty Schock 13 / 24

20. Brock Bennett 18 / 20

21. Talon Hawkins 16 / 25

22. Jett Reynolds 27 / 17

23. Ryder McNabb 19 / 21

24. Marcus Phelps 20 / 38

25. Joshua Varize 21 / 39

26. Slade Smith 24 / 22

27. Cameron Durow 25 / 23

28. Crockett Myers 26 / 27

29. Wyatt Mattson 23 / 30

30. Matti Jorgensen 28 / 28

31. Max Sanford 30 / 31

32. Jorgen- Talviku 22 / 40

33. Blake Gardner 38 / 26

34. Lux Turner 36 / 29

35. Stav Orland 34 / 32

36. Thomas Welch 31 / 36

37. Evan Ferry 29 / –

38. Slade Varola 37 / 35

39. Gavin Brough – / 33

40. Tre Fierro – / 34

41. Leo Tucker – / 37

42. Hardy Munoz 39 / –

43. Preston Boespflug 40 / –

250 STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 2

1 Haiden Deegan 97

2 Levi Kitchen 84

3 Tom Vialle 81

4 Chance Hymas 78

5 Jo Shimoda 62

6 Jalek Swoll 61

7 Pierce Brown 55

8 Julien Beaumer 48

9 Nate Thrasher 46

10 Joseph Savatgy 41

11 Ty Masterpool 39

12 Jordon Smith 35

13 Ryder DiFrancesco 35

14 Mark Fineis 28

15 Daxton Bennick 28

16 Casey Cochran 28

17 Dilan Schwartz 27

18 Coty Schock 17

19 Jett Reynolds 17

20 Nicholas Romano 15

21 Talon Hawkins 8

22 Brock Bennett 7

23 Ryder McNabb 7

24 Lux Turner 5

25 Marcus Phelps 2

26 Joshua Varize 1