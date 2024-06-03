

2024 GNCC MASON DIXON: OFF-ROAD RACING ACROSS STATE LINES

The 8th round of the 2024 GNCC off-road National race was at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Some of the closest battling all year, and the win came down right to the very end. In this video, we capture the best shots in the RAW terrain, and RAW CARNAGE for your enjoyment.

Top Ten Overall

1. Johnathan Girroir XC1

2. Steward Baylor XC1

3. Grant Davis XC2

4. Angus Riordan XC2

5. Jordan Ashburn XC1

6. Danté Oliveira XC1

7. Craig Delong XC1

8. Lyndon Snodgrass XC1

9. Mike Witkowski XC1

10. Evan Smith XC1

This GNCC coverage is sponsored by:

Red Line Oil: https://www.redlineoil.com

P3 Carbon: https://p3carbon.com

Nitroousse: https://www.nitromousse.com

Mitas Tires: https://www.mitas-tires.com/en-us/products/motorcycle-tires