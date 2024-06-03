2024 MASON DIXON GNCC: GIRROIR BACK ON TOP

Johnny Girroir extended his points lead in the GNCC XC1 class by taking his third overall win of the year at the Mason Dixon in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. Brief rain showers in the morning created some slick conditions for the first half of the day, but partly cloudy conditions made for some great afternoon battles throughout XC1 Open Pro and 250 Pro Sport classes.

As the afternoon race got under way and the green flag flew for the XC1 Open Pro class it would be Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass grabbing himself the $250 Steel City Medical Center’s XC1 Holeshot Award. However, as the pack of racers made their way around on the opening lap, Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn would find himself holding the lead position.

Snodgrass would battle back with Ashburn for the next couple of laps, swapping the lead position back-and-forth. Ashburn would hold the lead until the fifth lap of the race as Rocky Mountain RedBear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor would apply the pressure after making his way up through the pack. Baylor made the pass on Ashburn to take over the lead as the white flag came out indicating one more lap.

Nevertheless, the hard-charging FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Johnny Girroir would apply the pressure on the last lap. Girroir would catch Baylor and battle for the last a little over a mile to the finish line. Girroir would come through to edge out Baylor for his third overall win of the season. Baylor would hold on and come through to earn second overall on the day.

Coming through to earn third overall from the XC2 250 Pro class was FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers Grant Davis. After grabbing the $250 Steel City Medical Center Holeshot Award, Davis would battle throughout the race with his teammate FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers Angus Riordan. Davis and Riordan would swap the lead position and hold the overall lead with adjusted times for the first half of the race. Davis would be able to make his way back around Riordan and push towards the front as he crossed the finish line first in his class, earning him third overall on the day. Riordan would be behind Davis as he came through to earn second in the XC2 class and fourth overall on the day.

Ashburn would continue to push after leading the first couple of laps as he crossed the finish line third in the XC1 Open Pro class, while earning fifth overall on the day. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Dante Oliveira returned from the West Coast in what would be his first appearance since winning the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC. Oliveira would work his way up to finish fourth in the XC1 class and sixth overall on the day.

Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong did not get off to the best start as he came through timing and scoring on the opening lap back in the ninth place position. Delong would continue to push throughout the day making his way up to fifth in the XC1 class and seventh overall on the day.

After grabbing the holeshot and running at the front of the pack, Snodgrass would fall back to finish sixth in XC1 and eighth overall on the day. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski had a good start to his day as he came through second on the opening lap of the race. Witkowski would fall back to tenth at one point, but he would make his way up back seventh in the XC1 results and ninth overall.

Active Air/Max Motorsports/FXR/Husqvarna’s Evan Smith battled back from an eleventh place start to his day, to coming through the finish line eighth in the XC1 class and rounding out the top 10 overall finishers on the day. JS Sherco Racing’s Josh Strang found himself up at towards the front of the pack early on in the race, but he would cross the finish line after three-hours of battling ninth in XC1.

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes would round out the top three XC2 250 Pro class finishers as he worked his way back up from a fifth place start to his day in the XC2 class. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor would come through to round out the top 10 XC1 Open Pro finishers on the day.

As the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class took off it was Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker earning himself the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award to start off his day. Walker would find himself in the lead for the majority of the day, but as the race was winding down and the two-lap card was out, Devore Racing/KTM/FXR/SRS Suspension’s Dakoda Devore would close the gap and make a pass for the lead.

Devore and Walker would battle it out for the remaining laps of the race, but Devore would emerge from the woods first as they made their way to the finish line. Devore would come across the line with a 10 second lead over Walker who came through to finish second on the day. Kibuk Cycle/Steel City Medical Center/Josh Lojak’s House of Speed’s Sawyer Carratura had a consistent day as he remained third for the duration of the race.

Earning the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon Top Amateur honors was 250 A competitor, Nicholas DeFeo (Kawasaki) who came through to earn 15th overall and his fifth 250 A class win of the season. Jason Tino (Husqvarna) would come through to earn second top amateur as he came through second in 250 A and 16th overall on the day. Will Sievenpiper (Kawasaki) rounded out the top three top amateurs and 250 A class competitors as he came through to finish 17th overall on the day.

As the WXC class took off in the morning race it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede grabbing the $100 Kanati WXC Holeshot Award and the early lead. Steede would continue to push herself at the front of the pack, and lead from start to finish as she crossed the finish line 4.1 seconds ahead of her competition.

Battling her way up to second in the class was FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Brandy Richards. Richards started her day in third, but she would make a last lap push to take over the second place position as the checkered flag came out. Moose Racing/Husqvarna’s Tayla Jones made her way back to the GNCC starting line this weekend. Jones would get off to a great start as she sat second for the first half of the race, but with a hard-charging Richards behind her she would be unable to hold her off for the last lap. Jones would come through to round out the top three WXC finishers.

In the Youth Bike race, it would be Doc Smith coming through to earn his first overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win of the season. Brayden Baisley would steadily make his way up through the pack to cross the finish line second overall and in the YXC1 class. Rounding out the top three overall finishers was Brody Amos who battled back-and-forth at the front of the pack throughout the race. For the current points leader, Caleb Wood, he would lead the first half of the race but suffer a last lap crash putting him back to fourth overall on the day.

Travis Lentz remains undefeated in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class as he’s earned eight straight wins this season. Nash Peerson and Jack Whalen would come through to finish second and third in the YXC2 class at round eight. Colton McQuarrie earned the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class win, while Hunter Hawkinberry took home the 85 (12-13) class win. It was Deegan Caplinger earning the win in the 85 (11) class, and Gage Lane would earn the win in the 85 (7-10) class at the Mason-Dixon GNCC.

In the 65 (10-11) class it was Hunter Jones coming through to earn the class win, while Tripp Lewis took the checkered flag first in the 65 (9) class and Kane Morrison would earn the 65 (7-8) class win. Jayden Shea came through first to earn the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win, and Sahara Robinson remains in first in the Girls 85 (7-13) after earning seventh class wins this season. Paisley Harris earned her second-straight win in the Girls 65 (7-11) class and Caleb Woolf took home the Trail Rider (7-15) win.

On Saturday morning, Tripp Lewis would come through in the Bike Micro race to take the overall win and the MXC1 (8-9) class win. Daxton Mullins would battle back to finish second overall on the day and in the MXC1 class followed by Ellis Austin rounding out the top three overall Bike Micro finishers and MXC1 class finishers on the day. Kane Morrison came through to earn the MXC2 (6-8) class, while Ryder Bower and Weston Ford rounded out the top three MXC2 class finishers on the day.

Ryder Baricska took home the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, while Carson Zink earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win at round eight. Earning the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win was Briary Treadway as Jacobi Duvall earned the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. Grace Renwick would come through to take the Micro-E (4-7) class win, while Carson Propst earned the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class win. Jamison Dodson from Pennsylvania would give GNCC Racing a shot as they earned the win in the Trail Rider (7-9) class.

Devon Hershman was honored as the round 8, Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon, AMSOIL Moto Hero. Hershman is from Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, and served in the United States Army as a Sergeant E5. Hershman was deployed to Afghanistan back in 2017, and he continues to race to stay active and help him cope with his time served in the Army. Hershman received a $250 AMSOIL shopping spree, a $500 Kanati performance tires gift certificate as well as a commemorative American flag courtesy of Columbia flag and sign co along with a $200 gift certificate for their online store.

.

XC1 Pro Event Results:

Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Steward Baylor (KAW) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Dante Oliveira (KTM) Craig Delong (HQV) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Michael Witkowski (HON) Evan Smith (HQV) Josh Strang (SHR) Grant Baylor (KAW)

*Overall National Championship Standings:

Jonathan Girroir (207) Steward Baylor (173) Grant Davis (130) Jordan Ashburn (126) Craig Delong (118) Angus Riordan (105) Grant Baylor (100) Michael Witkowski (92) Liam Draper (69) Evan Smith (66)

*Indicates that the Overall National Championship Standings will determine the 2024 National Champion.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results:

Grant Davis (KTM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Toby Cleveland (HQV) Jason Lipscomb (BET) Thad Duvall (KAW) Liam Draper (YAM) Brody Johnson (BET)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings: