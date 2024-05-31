CALIFORNIA OFF-ROAD BILL NEEDS SUPPORT

In 2021, the California Air Resources Board suspended the red sticker program. That left California dealers and motorcycle owners without a legitimate means to register and operate newly purchased closed course competition motorcycles. The motorcycle industry has attempted several remedies. Currently, we have a shot, but it needs popular support. The following press release is from Americans for Responsible Recreational Access.

Senate Bill (SB) 708 by Senator Brian Jones has been set in the Assembly Water, Parks, and Wildlife Committee for June 11, 2024. SB 708 would establish a special permit within the Department of Parks and Recreation so California residents may operate certain off-road motorcycles (OFMC) at sanctioned events.

The California State Legislature requires all position letters to be submitted through their California Legislature Position Letter Portal System. ARRA kindly asks you to submit your letter of support by June 3 so it can be uploaded and sent to the Assembly Water, Parks, and Wildlife Committee on time. Below is a sample letter of support for you to personalize. Please submit your letter of support to Karen Schmelzer at [email protected]

Thank you for your continued support for SB 708.

SAMPLE LETTER

YOUR LOGO

May 29, 2024

Assembly Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee

Honorable Diane Papan, Chair

1021 O Street, Room 4220

Sacramento, CA 95814

Assembly Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee

Honorable Devon Mathis, Vice Chair

1021 O Street, Room 5530

Sacramento, CA 95814

Re: SB 708 (Jones) Vehicles: off-highway motor vehicles: off-highway motorcycles: sanctioned event permit. – SUPPORT

Dear Chair Papan and Vice Chair Mathis:

On behalf of (Organization), we are pleased to support SB 708 (Jones), which would establish a special permit within the Department of Parks and Recreation so California residents may operate certain off-road motorcycles (OFMC) at sanctioned events.

Effective with the 2022 model year, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) no longer certifies emission non-compliant OFMC due to the termination of the state’s “Red Sticker” program in 2021. Without a legislative fix, the loss of competition riding by OFMC would deal a significant blow to California’s powersports community and industry, which had a retail marketplace valued at $4.4 billion in 2023.[1] California should prioritize outdoor recreation in all forms, including competition OFMC riding. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ 2022 ORSA Report, outdoor recreation as a whole contributed $73,827,997,000 to California’s economy.[2]

In 2022, related legislation (SB 894), which would have established a new registration program for competition vehicles in the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), passed the legislature nearly unanimously. While acknowledging the economic benefits that OHV competitions bring to the state, Governor Newsom ultimately vetoed the bill over fiscal impact concerns within the DMV. We believe the permit program under SB 708, which establishes a special permit within the Department of Parks and Recreation, provides a compromise solution that should alleviate the Governor’s concerns and allow for competition OFMC to continue to operate at sanctioned events. SB 708 passed off the Senate Floor 39 to 0 on consent on May 11, 2023.

For these reasons, we strongly support SB 708 (Jones). Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at (Contact Information).

Sincerely,

Name, Title & Organization

Cc: Senator Brian W. Jones, Author

Members, Principal Consultant, Assembly Water Parks and

Wildlife Committee

Brent Finkel, Consultant, Assembly Republican Caucus

[1] 2023 MIC Economic Impact of the Powersports Industry for California.

[2] https://www.bea.gov/sites/default/files/2023-11/orsa1123.pdf