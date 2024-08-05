TRIUMPH TF250X & KTM 250SX-F COMPARISON : DB VLOG 17

The staff at Dirt Bike Magazine spends the day comparing the all new KTM 250SXF to the new Triumph TF250X at Glen Helen Raceway. We bring out a few test riders and gather their feedback to give a raw comparison on these two motorcycles. The KTM and Triumph both have good qualities to them. Which one is better? Well that’s up to you but we hope in this video you are able to gather enough information and make a choice. THIS IS A VLOG! Come have some laughs with us at the track and enjoy this completely behind the scenes day of testing with the crew. Thanks for hanging with us!

