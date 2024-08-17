RIDING THE 2025 YAMAHA YZ450F: THE WRAP

No modern motocross bike generates such diverse reactions as the Yamaha YZ450F. Some love it, others don’t. There’s even discord among recent teammates on the Monster Energy Star Yamaha racing team. Last year Eli Tomac was a true believer while Dylan Ferrandis listed it as the primary reason he left the team. Tomac, it should be pointed out, rode the bike exclusively in Supercross while Ferrandis almost entirely rode outdoors. Could the bike be that different in the two settings? Maybe. We just received the 2025 version of the bike and even among Dirt Bike’s most seasoned test riders there are wildly diverse opinions. After the mega redesign of 2023, Yamaha turned its attention to the 250 in 2024. Now, the 450 is back in the crosshairs, but there are only subtle revisions. The motor is unchanged aside from a few extra oil passages in the clutch inner hub. The chassis got new linkage, changes to suspension valving and a lighter rear shock spring (from 5.8N/mm to 5.6). The lower motor mounts were also changed–sort of. Previously, two motor mounts were sandwiched together. Now they are single and have a slightly different shape. Other changes are very detail oriented; things like a beveled area on the footpeg mount, a new throttle tube and so on. Essentially, it’s been the same motorcycle since 2023 when it lost weight and had a major personality transplant.

That personality is first and foremost defined by horsepower. The YZ450F makes a ton of power and isn’t exactly subtle in its delivery. You twist the throttle and it moves out hard and fast. Most riders love it for that reason alone. Even though we know that few riders can use that kind of power effectively, we all like the feel and the reward. It’s a thrilling bike to ride. Those of us who run out of talent before the YZ runs out of power generally want to tame it down through the use of Yamaha’s Power Tuner. This is the smartphone app that Yamaha introduced four years ago to the delight of hardcore engine tuners. For weekend riders–i.e. The riders who needed it most to calm down the bike’s manners–the Power Tuner was far too difficult to use. You could change parameters easily, but there were no guidelines on the results you should expect from those changes. Now, it still allows intricate tuning through changes in fuel mixture and ignition advance at different rpm and throttle openings for the hardcore guys, but there is also a dumbed down thumb slider to go from “smooth” to “aggressive.” You can also adjust traction control and launch control on the app. The handlebar switch lets you swap between any two maps on the fly. Weirdly, there’s no dedicated button for turning traction control on or off. You do have one for launch control.

The only problem with that slider is that it’s too dumbed down and doesn’t differentiate between top-end, mid-range or low-end. If you want more specific control, the Power Tuner App has three preloaded recipes: Smooth linear, Hard-Hitting and Linear-Torque. You can actually see those formulas represented on a chart to help understand and where they make what changes. For the most part, we chose Smooth-Linear and left it there, but the possibilities are endless.

Once you calm down the YZ, almost everyone loves the motor AND they find it’s effective for racing. It turns out that it’s much easier to take performance away from a fast bike than add it to a slow one. Most riders like the way the Yamaha handles as well, but you need to understand that the new YZ isn’t like the ultra-stable Yamahas in the old days. It has very quick, responsive steering. That’s been a trend across all makes and models in recent years. We chalk it up to Supercross influence. The Yamaha is still very stable in a straight line, but once you chop the throttle and lean over, the front wheel isn’t as planted as the Yamahas in the old days. The solution, as contrary as it sounds, is more throttle. Despite the quicker steering, the YZ still likes you to be aggressive in turns and “steer with the rear.” It’s a tough combination to get used to, but once you get it, you get it.

The suspension changes for 2024 are aimed at making the bike more level as you enter turns. It’s a good move and the YZ will probably be the overall suspension champion once again. The rougher the track the better the suspension works. Keep in mind, though, that the YZ is designed with elite riders in mind. If you’re a 40-something intermediate and you expect the YZ to deliver a plush ride on your over-prepped Saturday practice track, you might be disappointed. Other bikes are cushier where the bumps are small and the landings are smooth. Our advice is to come back at the end of the day. The Yamaha loves crummy conditions.

We still love many of the changes that came in 2023. Tops on the list is the layout. The YZ450F is a truly comfortable motorcycle no matter how you’re shaped. There are some complaints from short riders. They love the bike once they’re moving, but when stopped, the seat height is a bit excessive. Other items that everyone likes include all the controls, the brakes and the clutch. Yes, that’s right, even the clutch, which still has an old-fashioned cable. Tomac loves cables. As a side note, Yamaha does offer a hydraulic clutch as an accessory and, for us, it’s excellent. The pull is lighter, the actuation is consistent and it never faces. Tomac is simply a different kind of human. We will keep on testing the 2025 Yamaha YZ450F right up until our 2025 shootout, which is right around the corner. Stay tuned.

BUDDS CREEK

This weekends Budds Creek National will be broadcast live domestically on Peacock and Internationally on the SuperMotocross VideoPass beginning with Race Day Live at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET and coverage of all four motos of the 250 Class and 450 Class airing at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, followed by the post-race show at the conclusion of the afternoon.

VINTAGE SALVATION

Vintage bikes are very close to our hearts and nothing hurts as much as when we find that O.E. parts are no longer available. Thanks goodness for Vintco. They now have replacement cranks for the no-longer-supported Kawasaki KDX200. I have one in my garage that I’m afraid to ride because of the scarcity of parts.

VEGAS TO RENO

As of right now, Vegas to Reno is happening. According to Best in The Desert’s live tracking, Preston Campbell is leading as they close in on the finish. More info to come!

CAN-AM RETURNS

Monday, Can-Am will reveal its new motorcycle line. We already know that an electric dual-sport bike is on the list, but it will be interesting to learn more. We’re happy to have them back!

See you next week!