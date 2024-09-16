SLR HONDA WINS 2024 BAJA 400 : LYNN & MORGAN FLAWLESS

As the 5th Annual BAJA 400 race set off at 5:01am for our 7x machine, there was more to this race then just a win. With the last 2 races having technicalities that would demote our overall position and rider changes, this victory felt great. From the pit crews and chase crews, communication was on point all day.

Justin Morgan set off early morning to take the bike through the first half of the course, making up time on the bike ahead of him, he kept it smooth and consistent hitting his lines they mapped out during pre-run and making quick work at the gas only pit stops every approximate hour to top off. The hand off to Tyler Lynn at the main pit was incredibly smooth with each mechanic taking the sweet cool calm approach to a fast wheel change and fuel dump, Tyler set off to make the pass into P1 and secure the gap as he raced his 200mile section all the way to the finish line in just 8hrs 46min 56seconds a full 15 minutes in front of P2!

Tyler road exceptionally this baja round, taking smooth calm approaches to the terrain and hitting his lines and marks seamlessly. The transition on the bike from resting to full throttle was like he was riding all day. Flip of a switch got right into the groove that Justin had already set the previous 200 miles.