J DAY OFF-ROAD CHRONICLES EPISODE 4 : THE CROWS NEST

How do these race tracks come together? Every track is different, but Crow Hill is known for going all out. Combining resources with J Day and using heavy equipment brings a truly unique track with man-made sand sections in the woods to floaters between the trees. With that being said the pressure is on for the J Day crew to build their best track to date.
