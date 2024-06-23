SHERCO REVEALS 2025 OFF-ROAD MODELS

Sherco has revealed its 2025 off-road models with design changes across the board. The company continues to devote equal attention to both two-stroke and four-strokes with a total of seven different motors. For 2025 they all got new frames and bodywork as well as a multitude of detail upgrades. Here’s the scoop;

New frame; weight reduction of 250g, forged shock absorber arch, new steering lock on the column axis, new engine cradle geometry

New lower chain guide for reduced noise and weight, new steering column.

New bodywork featuring new in-mold graphics

New frame protectors with anti slip feature

New rear tail light bracket providing better grip for lifting

New LED taillight.

New aluminum rear loop; weight reduction of 254g

New lighter engine mounting bolts

New front and rear brake discs; improving braking power

Repositioned instrument cluster for improved visibility, damping of the instrument cluster on two axis

Improvement of the wiring layout behind the headlight

Larger handguards

New fork protectors with improved protection

New engine skid plate with improved accessibility

New kickstand

New radiators; 157g lighter, 15% more cooling capacity

New radiator grilles with improved rigidity and airflow

Silicone hoses

More compact coolant expansion tank

More compact fan; lighter, easier to remove

New side-access airbox; improved engine efficiency

New wiring harness; 210g lighter, easier access to components

New anti-vibration fuel-tank mount

Lighter linkage bolts

Accessibility and disassembly of the muffler simplified

ALL FOUR-STROKES: New Akrapovic full exhaust system

ALL FOUR-STROKES: New mapping

ALL FOUR-STROKES: New, more compact fuel pump

ALL TWO-STROKES: Modification of the fuel tap position for easier access

250/300 TWO-STROKE ONLY: New exhaust pipe allowing an increase in ground clearance

250 TWO-STROKE ONLY: New gearbox manufactured in Nîmes (France) and tested in competition: Modification of gears 3 to 5

450/500 FOUR-STROKES ONLY: Integration of a tilt sensor that cuts off the engine in case of a fall

250/300 FOUR-STROKES ONLY: Lightened and reinforced camshaft bearing cap to allow higher revs; Increase of the rev limiter from 13,700 to 14,000 RPM

450/500 FOUR-STROKES ONLY: Integration of lightweight wheels/arms like the rest of the range.

Front wheel: -650 grams

Rear wheel: -310 grams

Swingarm: -360 grams

The models here are all the premium “Factory” configuration, which is the primary focus of the U.S. importer. They feature closed cartridge KYB forks and premium exhaust systems. Stay tuned for riding impressions of all the 2025 Sherco models, direct from France. For more information, go to https://shercousa.com/

PRICING:

2025 Sherco 2-Stroke Enduro Models SE 125 Factory 2T: $7,999 Destination fee: $585 SE 250 Factory 2T: $11,799 Destination fee: $585 SE 300 Factory 2T: $11,999 Destination fee: $585