WIN A GASGAS MOTO 1 E-BIKE!

The GasGas Moto 1 is super weird and kinda cool. It’s a modern-day version of the Taco mini bike that got a generation of boomers started on two wheels. It has pedals and an electric motor powered by a 504Wh, 48-volt lithium battery. You can use it in the pits, around the neighborhood or just about any place where fun hasn’t been outlawed. Best of all, it can be yours for free. That’s a $2599 value! All you need to do is enter and win the Dirt Bike sweepstakes by filling out our annual “Reader Survey,” which can be done at www.dirtbikemagazine.com/survey2024 or by scanning the QR code. Not only will you get a shot at winning the GasGas Moto 1, but you will be helping shape Dirt Bike Magazine’s editorial package to your liking. All entries must be in by October 6,2024, and the drawing will be held October 22nd. One entry per reader, please.