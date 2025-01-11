RIDING THE 2025 HONDA CRF450RX & CRF250RX: THE WRAP

This week Honda presented us with the 2025 450RX and 250RX off-road bikes. These are the cross-country versions of the motocross bikes that were introduced last fall to overwhelming approval. They got all the same updates. The most important of those is a new, more rigid frame. Honda also makes a big deal about how and where the subframe connects to the main frame (in a more centralized location) to reduce energy transmission from the rear of the bike to the front. The fork, triple clamp, steering stem and linkage are also more rigid and then there are considerable suspension changes to compensate. In the power department, both bikes got a more free-breathing airbox, a new exhaust pipe and new mapping. The 250 motor also has a more rigid crankshaft.

These days, cross-country race bikes put a lot of emphasis on the word “race,” so there aren’t that many differences between the R motocross models and the RX versions. The RXs get the SCHMOCKT treatment (Suspension, Capacity, Handguards, Mapping, O-ring Chain, Kickstand and an 18” Tire.)

We got to ride the two bikes all day at MotoVentures Training complex near Anza, California. This is a first rate trials facility so we got to test the bike in tight off-road conditions. Most of the trails keep you under 24 mph. First of all, this type of riding is significantly outside the 450’s comfort zone. The 450 is a bike that’s made for western-style GPs like WORCS, NGPC and SRA. It is not the first bike in line to ride a trials section. In overall handling, however, it was great. The Honda is actually very agile, responsive and light-feeling. We know from our test of the CRF450R that the bike gained a few pounds this year, but it’s still one of the lightest-feeling 450s you can ride. It’s interesting to us that Preston Campbell chose to ride this bike over the 450X in the 2025 Hare & Hound championship. The 450X has been a mainstay at JCR for years, and Johnny Campbell (Preston’s dad) has always been a fan of the X. Still, Preston used the RX to score a podium finish at the Check Chase, which is known for its tight, rocky terrain.

Even a guy like Preston probably had a tough time keeping the RX under control in the tight stuff. It’s a very powerful motorcycle. Even in the softest map (of the three options), the bike has a motocross-style hit down low. It certainly doesn’t like being ridden at 12mph. The 450 has a 50-tooth rear sprocket versus the R’s 49, but that doesn’t soften the power delivery. At that speed, you have a choice between first gear or second gear. In first, it simply hits too hard and in second, you feel like you’re going to stall at any point. The solution is to be quick with the clutch and that will wear out your left hand quickly. No, the 450RX is at its best in wide-open spaces. At speed, the bike is super secure despite its light, quick steering. That’s something we noticed on the 450 motocross bike, as well. All those frame changes gave it a very well-planted feel that the bike never had before. The suspension is also set up for faster speeds. It’s only a little softer than the motocross suspension.

The CRF250RX was a much better fit for the tight trails at MotoVentures. The CRF250R motocross bike already has more low end power than any of the other 250s, and the off-road mapping serves to soften the transition into the meat of the power. In an off-road setting, you really couldn’t ask for a better power delivery. Last year, Josh Toth made history by becoming the first rider to win a GNCC overall from the second row, and he did it on a 2024 CRF250RX. The 2025 model is better in every way. On those low speed trails where the 450 was such a beast, the 250 was sweet and gentle and it still had power to get up and over anything that got in the way. That’s the bike we took back to the shop from the introduction at MotoVentures and that’s the bike we will do a full test on in the April, 2025 print edition of Dirt Bike.

TRIALS BY HONDA

Honda gave us the opportunity to ride the trials bikes produced by its Spanish subsidiary Montesa. That’s not something we really know how to do, but Pete Murray did a loop on the Cota 4RT 301RR and the Cota 4RT 260R. About all we really know about these bikes is that Toni Bou does magic on his. Montesa actually developed the first off-road fuel-injection system on a kickstart bike without a battery, years before Suzuki did it for motocross. That technology hasn’t changed much, although the bike has had some development over the last 16 years. it’s now an incredibly well refined bike. It starts easily, is virtually impossible to stall and is an absolute gas to ride. Is it still on top of the trials world? That’s impossible for us to say, simply because we aren’t in that orbit. Other companies have made incredible advancements in two-stroke fuel injection and, as we understand, the new generation of electric trials bikes are excellent. All we can say is that these two bikes far exceed our ability. The 301 sells for $11,899 and the 260 is $9299.

See you next time!