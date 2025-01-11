DAKAR 2025: BRABEC WINS STAGE 6!

The Americans had a good day at Dakar for stage six. Mason Klein held the lead on adjusted time after starting back in the pack, but eventually it was Ricky Brabec who took over, collecting his 11th career stage win in the Dakar Rally.

Ricky Brabec: “Big day, with a stretch of 850km total in the saddle it was a full 12-hour day. Really happy with the day as we started in the fast tracks full of rocks and ending in the dunes and valleys of Al duwadimi. Awesome job today, the boys up front were ripping making it difficult to even see a hint of dust! Hope Ross Branch is doing ok as well after he took a nasty hit.

Happy to be here for another stage tomorrow.”

Skyler Howes: “Another battle for me today. I had a good first half of the stage minus one little nav mistake on my part. The second half was all dunes and sandy tracks and I had some technical difficulties that lost me some time. I could still ride but just a lot more work. It’s how she goes, just gonna keep taking each day as it comes and fight till the end.”

Yesterday, Mason Klein provided a report on his physical issues: “Stage 5 is in the books, and we’re still pushing through, even though my arm pain has been a constant challenge this week. It’s tough, but I’m keeping a positive mindset and focusing on making it through one day at a time. Recovery has been slow, but every bit of rest helps. Today, we had a more relaxed and restful day, which gave me a chance to regroup and reset mentally. It’s been a rollercoaster navigating both the race and the physical struggles, but I’m proud of how we’ve handled everything so far. Dakar is never easy—it tests every part of you, but that’s what makes it worth it. The goal now is to keep improving, listen to my body, and bring my best for the stages ahead. I’m optimistic that things will turn around soon, and I’ll be ready to attack the course with everything I’ve got. Time to keep pushing forward and kick some ass in true Dakar spirit!”

STAGE SIX

(USA) RICKY BRABEC MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC 05H 00′ 51” (FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 00′ 23” (CHL) JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO HERO MOTOSPORTS Y + 00H 00′ 51” (ESP) TOSHA SCHAREINA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 02′ 27” (ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 03′ 36” (ESP) LORENZO SANTOLINO SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 03′ 47” (USA) MASON KLEIN KOVE FACTORY RACING + 00H 04′ 22” (USA) SKYLER HOWES MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 05′ 09” (AUS) DANIEL SANDERS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 05′ 43” (CHL) PABLO QUINTANILLA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 05′ 46” (ZAF) AARON MARE HT RALLY RAID + 00H 07′ 06” (AUT) TOBIAS EBSTER BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 08′ 15” (CZE) DUSAN DRDAJ CAJDAŠROT + 00H 09′ 19” (SVN) TONI MULEC BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 09′ 37” (SVK) STEFAN SVITKO SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 00H 09′ 47” (PRT) RUI GONÇALVES SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 12′ 28” (ESP) EDGAR CANET RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 12′ 58” (FRA) NEELS THERIC KOVE FACTORY RACING + 00H 15′ 45” (FRA) MATHIEU DOVEZE BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 16′ 14” (BOL) DANIEL NOSIGLIA JAGER RIEJU PEDREGÀ TEAM + 00H 16′ 55” (POL) KONRAD DABROWSKI DUUST RALLY TEAM + 00H 18′ 21” (FRA) ROMAIN DUMONTIER HONDA HRC + 00H 20′ 26” (USA) JACOB ARGUBRIGHT RSMOTO HONDA RALLY TEAM + 00H 20′ 32”

OVERALL