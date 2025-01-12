2025 ANAHEIM 1 SX RESULTS

Anaheim One started the 2025 Monster Energy supercross season this weekend and, as is often the case, the results defied most predictions. The big winner of the night was Chase Sexton, who steadily pulled away from Ken Roczen throughout most of the main. The first lap had most of the action. Jet Lawrence went down in the first turn. Then Eli Tomac, who was in the lead, crashed on the first lap. Both riders had to charge through the pack while Jason Anderson led the early laps. When Sexton came to the front, there was no stopping him. Anderson held on for third, Romance caught up to sixth and Jett Lawrence, after at least one more crash, settled for 12th. It was a similar story for Haiden Deegan in the 250 class. He crashed at the start while Jo Shimoda got the lead away from Garrett Marchbanks in the first few turns. Then Jo rode perfect laps to take the win. Deegan caught up to fifth.

450 MAIN EVENT

1. Chase Sexton

2. Ken Roczen

3. Jason Anderson

4. Cooper Webb

5. Eli Tomac

6. Justin Barcia

7. Justin Cooper

8. Justin Hill

9. Aaron Plessinger

10. Malcolm Stewart

11. Hunter Lawrence

12. Jett Lawrence

13. Shane McElrath

14. Jorge Prado (HS)

15. Vince Friese

16. Mitchell Oldenburg

17. Mitchell Harrison

18. Freddie Noren

19. Ryan Breece

20. Kyle Chisholm

21. Joey Savatgy

22. Benny Bloss

250 MAIN EVENT

1. Jo Shimoda

2. Julien Beaumer

3. Jordon Smith

4. Ryder Difrancesco

5. Haiden Deegan

6. Coty Schock

7. Anthony Bourdon

8. Cole Davies

9. Garrett Marchbanks (HS)

10. Cole Thompson

11. Lux Turner

12. Avery Long

13. Hunter Yoder

14. Tj Albright

15. Michael Mosiman

16. Max Miller

17. Parker Ross

18. Noah Viney

19. Gavin Towers

20. Stilez Robertson

21. Joshua Varize

22. Jett Reynolds

450 HEAT 1

1. Ken Roczen

2. Jason Anderson

3. Justin Cooper

4. Cooper Webb

5. Jett Lawrence

6. Justin Hill

7. Benny Bloss

8. Shane McElrath

9. Mitchell Oldenburg

10. Freddie Noren

11. Dylan Ferrandis (HS)

12. Austin Politelli

13. Jerry Robin

14. Grant Harlan

15. Scott Meshey

16. Hunter Schlosser

17. Alex Nagy

18. Marshal Weltin

19. Justin Starling

20. Anthony Rodriguez

450 HEAT 2

1. Chase Sexton

2. Jorge Prado

3. Justin Barcia (HS)

4. Hunter Lawrence

5. Eli Tomac

6. Aaron Plessinger

7. Joey Savatgy

8. Vince Friese

9. Kyle Chisholm

10. Cade Clason

11. Kevin Moranz

12. Tristan Lane

13. Mitchell Harrison

14. Ryan Breece

15. Colt Nichols

16. Justin Rodbell

17. Logan Karnow

18. Jared Lesher

19. Gared Steinke

20. Malcolm Stewart

250W HEAT 1

1. Haiden Deegan

2. Cole Davies

3. Hunter Yoder

4. Jo Shimoda

5. Garrett Marchbanks

6. Stilez Robertson

7. Max Miller

8. Noah Viney

9. Coty Schock

10. Gavin Towers

11. Dominique Thury

12. Preston Masciangelo

13. Billy Laninovich

14. Slade Varola

15. Brock Bennett

16. Scotty Wennerstrom

17. Kai Aiello

18. Evan Ferry

19. Dylan Walsh

20. Braden Spangle

250W HEAT 2

1. Julien Beaumer

2. Jordon Smith (HS)

3. Ryder Difrancesco

4. Cole Thompson

5. Lux Turner

6. Michael Mosiman

7. Jett Reynolds

8. Joshua Varize

9. Anthony Bourdon

10. Avery Long

11. Parker Ross

12. Tj Albright

13. Brad West

14. Reven Gordon

15. Kyle Wise

16. Talon Hawkins

17. Ludovic MacLer

18. Josh Greco

19. Devin Harriman

20. Max Sanford