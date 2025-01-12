Stage 7 started in wet dirt. That meant the leader would leave a perfect trail to follow and made it a tough day to open the course, which is what Ricky Brabec was assigned to do after his stage 6 victory. The leader, Daniel Sanders, picked up his fifth stage win today, in part thanks to beginning the special in ninth place. Tosha Schareina, third in the stage and second overall, also benefited from the compact race situation near the end of the special. Adrien Van Beveren skilfully defended his podium spot with the help of a big haul of bonuses for opening the road. The Frenchman is now 26′07″ behind Sanders in the ranking, with Brabec in fourth place at 33′19″.

Mason Klein’s chances of a strong overall result vanished in the first week as conjunctivitis plagued the man and clutch issues plagued the machine. Battling on, Klein dominated yesterday’s stage until a navigation error near the end of the special denied Kove their first stage win. Today, his 450 Rally EX shuddered to a halt at km 319. Unable to repair his engine, Klein persevered for several hours before reading the writing on the wall and hitching a helicopter ride back to the bivouac. The French rider Neels Theric, currently fifteenth overall, is now Kove’s leading ambassador in the 2025 Dakar.

Ricky Brabec: “It’s been difficult up front opening this year, today we lost a little time and made a few mistakes but corrected them quickly. It’s all part of the game in rally. Started this morning with wet soil and sand tracks, then headed to the dunes for a little surf, and finished in hard pack with rocks, ditches, and canyons. Tomorrow we have a great opportunity to make a good push and claw back some time, let’s see what we can do.”

STAGE 7

(AUS) DANIEL SANDERS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 04H 10′ 33′ (ESP) EDGAR CANET RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 03′ 36” (ESP) TOSHA SCHAREINA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 03′ 47” (CHL) PABLO QUINTANILLA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 05′ 27” (FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 06′ 56” (ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 07′ 24” (CHL) JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO HERO MOTOSPORTS + 00H 08′ 04” (PRT) RUI GONÇALVES SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 08′ 46” (ESP) LORENZO SANTOLINO SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 09′ 27” (USA) RICKY BRABEC MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 10′ 01” (USA) SKYLER HOWES MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 11′ 23” (AUT) TOBIAS EBSTER BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 13′ 05” (FRA) ROMAIN DUMONTIER HONDA HRC + 00H 13′ 44” (SVK) STEFAN SVITKO SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 00H 18′ 23” (FRA) NEELS THERIC KOVE FACTORY RACING + 00H 19′ 49” (FRA) MATHIEU DOVEZE BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 19′ 56” (CZE) JAROMIR ROMANCIK CAJDAŠROT + 00H 20′ 14” (SVN) TONI MULEC BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 20′ 27” (ZAF) MICHAEL DOCHERTY BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 21′ 00” (POL) KONRAD DABROWSKI DUUST RALLY TEAM + 00H 21′ 15” (USA) JACOB ARGUBRIGHT RSMOTO HONDA RALLY TEAM + 02H 21′ 57”

MASON KLEIN–WITHDRAWAL

OVERALL

(AUS) DANIEL SANDERS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 39H 29′ 22” (ESP) TOSHA SCHAREINA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 15′ 33” (FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 26′ 07” (USA) RICKY BRABEC MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 33′ 19” (ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 37′ 32” (USA) SKYLER HOWES MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 38′ 48” (CHL) PABLO QUINTANILLA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 46′ 19” (CHL) JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO HERO MOTOSPORTS + 00H 52′ 43” (ESP) LORENZO SANTOLINO SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 01H 18′ 55” (ESP) EDGAR CANET RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 01H 20′ 35” (AUT) TOBIAS EBSTER BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 01H 42′ 00” (SVK) STEFAN SVITKO SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 01H 49′ 07” (PRT) RUI GONÇALVES SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 02H 21′ 38” (FRA) ROMAIN DUMONTIER HONDA HRC + 02H 27′ 58” (FRA) NEELS THERIC KOVE FACTORY RACING + 02H 45′ 54” (SVN) TONI MULEC BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 02H 56′ 16” (CZE) DUSAN DRDAJ CAJDAŠROT + 03H 03′ 36” (POL) KONRAD DABROWSKI DUUST RALLY TEAM + 03H 13′ 14” (BOL) DANIEL NOSIGLIA JAGER RIEJU PEDREGÀ TEAM + 03H 19′ 10” (ZAF) MICHAEL DOCHERTY BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 03H 26′ 24” (USA) JACOB ARGUBRIGHT RSMOTO HONDA RALLY TEAM + 04H 38′ 04”