NEW ROYAL ENFIELD 450 ADVENTURE BIKE RELEASED–UNDER $6000

Royal Enfield’s newest adventure middleweight is now available in America. The Himalayan 450 has a new liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor and will be priced starting at $5999. The full press release from Royal Enfield follows:

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-weight motorcycle segment (250cc – 750cc), today unveiled the all-new Himalayan to the North American market in Park City, Utah. The all-new adventure class motorcycle is based on Royal Enfield’s latest, lightest, and most technologically advanced vehicle integrated powertrain; the new Himalayan will feature the new Sherpa 450 liquid-cooled engine and will have a host of new features that enhance and improve the adventure touring experience.

Royal Enfield’s deep-rooted connection to the Himalayan mountains—a place that has long served as the brand’s spiritual home and wellspring of creativity—comes to life in the 2024 Himalayan 450. Born from a 60-year legacy of conquering the world’s most challenging terrain, this new model is a testament to Royal Enfield’s unwavering commitment to adventure. The Himalayan 450 is a bold, confidence-inspiring machine, engineered to go anywhere and do anything. It’s not just an evolution of its groundbreaking predecessor; it’s a transformative leap forward, delivering an adaptable, thrilling ride that’s ready to take on any adventure.

“After introducing the first Royal Enfield Himalayan in 2016, we integrated global feedback to create a new, purpose-built adventure tourer that would feel at home in the Himalayas or anywhere unpredictable weather and rugged terrain will challenge even the most skilled riders,” said B. Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer at Royal Enfield. “This motorcycle is designed and engineered ground-up with the all-new Sherpa 450 water-cooled engine, a 6-speed gearbox, and is absolutely purpose-made for the Himalayas.”

“The market’s excitement is palpable right now,” said Nathan Kolbe, Head of Marketing for the Americas Region. “The pre-order response to the Himalayan 450 was outstanding – we even sold out of an entire colorway. “This is a machine that will fit right into any garage and onto any North American road or trail, combining rugged capability with refined design to ensure our riders don’t just conquer their journey—they’ll dominate it.

Built with the single purpose of performing superbly in unpredictable terrain and weather conditions, the Himalayan 450 packs a complementary punch of technology with modern electronics, a significant upgrade in brakes and suspension quality, and a downright good-looking finish. The all-new Himalayan 450 will pass the eye test as a subtle reboot of the previous 411, keeping a low-slung seat, supple, long-travel suspension, and racking on both sides of the tank. The new suspension up front is a stout inverted Showa unit, the 452cc single-cylinder Sherpa engine is water-cooled, and the strengthened twin-spar steel frame is now beautifully integrated into the bike’s lines.

At the heart of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan is the new, larger, more powerful Sherpa 450 engine. The Sherpa 450 is Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, making almost 40 bhp at a high-winding 8,000 rpm. Built to get into and out of trouble in any terrain, an impressive torque curve offers a wide usable band between 3,000 rpm and 8,000 rpm. The Sherpa 450 engine links up to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. To ride-by-wire, a Performance mode delivers full power while an Eco mode is designed to soften the throttle response and lower power output in the first four gears.

The Himalayan 450 also introduces the TripperDash, a navigation technology paired as an adventure ally. To improve the rider experience, the TFT display uses Google Maps and integrates a joystick controller to toggle between music, calls, and messages as part of the mobile connectivity and the Performance or Eco ride modes. Rear ABS can be disabled for a more engaging, “pure motorcycling” off-road ride experience.

Ergonomics also take a step forward on the new Himalayan 450, which is built to empower explorers with unparalleled rider confidence. The new chassis and compact engine have been meticulously crafted to enhance rider ergonomics, especially when riding in a standing position. With a narrower profile between the legs, riders gain superior control while standing and can plant their feet firmly on the ground when seated. The rear section of the redesigned 4.5-gallon fuel tank is slimmed down for a more comfortable knee recess, ensuring maximum comfort and control for long hours in the saddle, whether on or off the road.

With over 30 exciting new Genuine Motorcycle Accessories on the all-new Himalayan, there is something for everyone. These products can be configured to create two distinctive, aspirational themes – Adventure and Rally. The Adventure accessories focus on the long-distance capabilities of this motorcycle, with bespoke Box Aluminum Luggage, Taller Adventure Screen, Adventure Seats, and LED Fog Lights. The Rally accessories accentuate the New Himalayan’s off-road capability when the Rally Rear Mudguard is paired with the slimmer one-piece Rally Seat to give the motorcycle a more aggressive look and stance. This set-up will also accommodate the Rackless Soft Bags and Tail pack, while the Rally Handguards, Sump Guard, and Headlight Guard provide the ultimate in protection for more extreme terrain. More information can be found at https://www.royalenfield.com/us/en/motorcycles/himalayan-450/