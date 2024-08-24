RIDING THE 2025 HUSQVARNA FX350: THE WRAP

If you were limited to one motorcycle, what would it be? I know, for most people, that’s not a hypothetical question. It’s reality. I have to admit that most riders in my world have at least three bikes in their garage at any one time. I own about 10 bikes, but most are pretty junky. I keep them in a shed because the garage is filled with current test bikes.

The one-motorcycle hypothetical is something I ask myself every year. If the flow of test bikes were shut off, what would I buy? Right now, the answer is easy. I just got our 2025 Husqvarna FX350 test bike and I love it. It’s the one bike that can do everything I want. Like all the closed-course competition bikes, it’s closely based on the current motocross version. The FX350 is just like the FC350, except it has different suspension, a six-speed gearbox and various off-road trappings (18-inch rear wheel, kickstand, handguards, O-ring chain, skid plate, etc.). The frame, the motor, the mapping and the exhaust are all the same as those of the motocross bike. The fuel tank holds about 2.24 gallons, which is over a quart more than the motocross bike. It’s carried so well that you can’t tell the tank is larger.

Accordingly, the FX350 is great on a motocross track. Even at my age, that still means a lot to me. The 350 is fast enough to get an occasional holeshot against the other old guys I race with and mild enough to allow me to hold on for a whole moto. On top, it is only about 3 horsepower shy of a 450. The great thing about the 350 powerband is that it goes on forever. Once I tire out, I can upshift and stay away from the meat of the powerband. I could do that on a 450, as well, but the problem is that a 450 is always on the brink of stalling when you ride at low R’s. That means you have to do all your braking and transitions with the clutch in. The 350 isn’t like that. When you’re strong and aggressive, you use the clutch a lot to manipulate the power delivery. When you’re tired, you can roll it on, use the torque and still be pretty quick. You don’t worry about stalling.

This year, the FX has the newish WP Xact spring fork with off-road settings. It’s fairly cushy and more consistent than the air fork that comes on the MX bike. The only time that the off-road settings cause any issue for me is on Glen Helen’s big downhills. You need to have a little more hold-up for that. If I go racing at GH, I add a few clicks of compression in front. Never in the back. This year the 350 also has the updated frame. As we all know by now, Husqvarna and KTM went full rigid two years ago. The frames got better with mileage, but they were always on the brink of being downright cruel on choppy terrain. The new frame is more compliant. Some riders still claim that the 2022 frame is the best for amateur riders, but they feel kind of saggy to me nowadays. I still own one.

Off-road, the FX350 is far, far superior to any 450. Most of that is because it’s more difficult to stall. But, the 350 also has another powerband below the motocross powerband. You usually ride above 9000 rpm on the track. On the trail you can spend days below that mark. It’s like two different motorcycles. If I ever go hill-climbing with the Webb Brothers, it’s almost certain that I’ll break the 9000 rpm barrier on some diabolical sand hillclimb, but they haven’t called in a while. Hillclimbing is still a 450 world.

The real compromise for the FX350 on the trail is that the suspension is very racing oriented. The FX and TX lines in the Husqvarna fleet are considered competition bikes. The FE and TE models are trail oriented. Unfortunately, there isn’t a FE350 at this time, only the FE350S dual-sport bike. Even if there were an off-road FE350, it wouldn’t be a candidate for my Only-One-Bike scenario. Judging by the FE450, it would be too detuned to ever be suitable on a motocross track. Suspension will be a compromise for any bike that is expected to fit into two completely diverse environments. The FX350 is a good halfway point and still has slightly reduced suspension travel and a lower seat height than KTM models, which is a great aspect of all Huskys in my opinion. I’ll be riding the wheels off the FX350 until they come for it. Hopefully, that will be well after the test appears in the November 2024 print edition of Dirt Bike.

COBRA 2025

Cobra Moto has made it a tradition to announce its new models each year at the Loretta Lynn Amateur Nationals. The 2025 Cobras are now showing up in dealers like EMT Racing. They have the pricing listed for the following models:

2025 Cobra CX65: $5998

2025 Cobra CX50FWE: $5958

2025 Cobra CX50SRX: $4995

2025 Cobra CX50SRX JR: $4895

2025 CX5e E BIKE: $7348

2025 CX3e E BIKE:$6,248.00

CHATTAHOOCHEE BACKROADS DISCOVERY ROUTE

BDR just released the trailer for its latest route in North Georgia, the Chattahoochee BDR-X, affectionately dubbed the “Hoochee.” The Chattahoochee BDR-X is BDR’s eighteenth route and the fifth installment in the BDR-X series, of shorter, loop-style routes.

The full route and accompanying film will be unveiled during a live YouTube broadcast on Thursday, September 19th. The event will feature a 30-minute documentary film screening, the release of GPS tracks, waterproof route map, and route resources, along with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the route’s development and the inaugural expedition.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, September 19th

Chattahoochee BDR-X Live Route & Film Release

4:00 pm Pacific / 7:00 pm Eastern

VINTAGE DAYS GOES BIG

Motorcycle fans are tribal, by nature. Motocross guys stick to their tracks and stadiums. Cross-country guys have their trails, dual-sport riders have their groups and adventure bike riders have their track logs. Rarely do these cross paths–with one notable exception. Every summer, all these worlds melt into one at AMA Vintage Days. Mid Ohio Sports Complex annually turns into the seventh largest city in Ohio as an estimated 70,000 motorcycle fans roll into town. These aren’t passive enthusiasts, either. They didn’t get their tickets through any Groupon deal. These are motorcycle nuts who have demonstrated their commitment through devotion and hard work. The overwhelming majority have painstakingly restored some motorcycle from a past era just for the crowd to see. Some of them go there to race those motorcycles. Some go to find or sell rare parts. Probably the biggest attraction, however, is the crowd itself. People are drawn to other like-minded people.

The 2024 Vintage Days crowd was the biggest ever. There were dozens of races with vintage motorcycles taking to the track over three days. Motocross, cross-country, trials, road-race and dirt track were all celebrated. And, the swap meet was an event where stalled projects could take on new life. That’s the most interesting thing about vintage bike gatherings. They aren’t just about the past. At Mid-Ohio, you could see that seeds were being planted for the future, as well.

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN

This weekends Ironman National will be broadcast live domestically on Peacock and Internationally on the SuperMotocross VideoPass beginning with Race Day Live at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET and coverage of all four motos of the 250 Class and 450 Class airing at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, followed by the post-race show at the conclusion of the afternoon.

