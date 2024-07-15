2024 HONDA CRF450RWE, FULL TEST

They say that Jett Lawrence is so good, he’s the worst thing to happen to pro motocross in years. We’ll stay out of that debate, but we know this: the Honda CRF450RWE is one of the best things to happen to amateur motocross. The “WE” in the suffix stands for “Works Edition,” meaning that the bike is a replica of—or, more precisely, a tribute to—Jett Lawrence’s factory bike. There are, of course, several layers to any bike being presented as a factory replica. At the most fundamental level, the WE is like Jett’s bike. Since 1986, AMA Pro Racing has had a production rule requiring that all race bikes must be homologated and available to the public. Homologation means that at least 400 bikes are imported by June of the current racing season. In that sense, virtually all of the current 450 motocross bikes sold today are works editions. But, the WE takes that concept farther than anyone else.

That isn’t just a clutch cover for show. The WE really does have a Hinson clutch basket inside.

THE RULEBOOK SAYS…

Here are some bits from the AMA rulebook: “Material and OEM castings of cylinders, cylinder heads and crankcases must be the same as an originally approved model. The main frame must be the same as an originally homologated model. Gussets or tubes may be added, but none may be removed. The manufacturer’s original concept of forks and shocks must be maintained.

“So, if all that stuff is the same, what’s the big deal about a real works bike? Everything else. The suspension might be the same “concept,” but it doesn’t have to be the same size, material or even manufacturer. The frame might have to start off the same, but it can have completely different flex characteristics because of gusseting and motor-mount material. It can even have a different steering-head angle through the use of offset races. Beyond that, a works bike is prepared to the highest standards by the best mechanics on earth.

The intimate details of Jett Lawrence’s race bike aren’t public knowledge and certainly aren’t going to be revealed on a bike sold to the general public, but the Honda WE is what you might call a “good faith” replica. It goes far beyond graphics.

The suggested retail price for the CRF450RWE is $12,499. That’s $2800 more than the standard model.

Here’s the short list of items that separate the WE from the standard CRF450R: Full Yoshimura titanium exhaust system

Hinson clutch basket and cover

Ported cylinder head

WE mapping

Ti-nitride-coated lower fork tubes

WE fork valving

Ti-nitride-coated 18mm shock

WE shock valving

Twin Air filter

Throttle Jockey seat cover

HRC graphics

Red cylinder head cover

D.I.D DirtStar LT-X rims

Gold RK chain

Black-anodized triple clamps

Renthal grips

This is a much longer list than any other race replica currently available. The YZ450F 50th Anniversary Edition replaces the Monster Energy Edition in Yamaha’s lineup this year, but it’s kind of a throwback replica to the Damon Bradshaw era and consists only of cosmetics. Same goes for the Kawasaki 50th Anniversary Edition. KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas have more substantive race replicas, but those models are less about performance upgrades and more about the company’s new Bluetooth connectivity. As a side note, all three of those bikes have an update for the frame this year, which puts them in a different category. They all had to be re-homologated for the 2024 race season, whereas the Honda RWE did not.

TRACK TIME

First things first: a little review of recent Honda 450s is in order. Back in 2021 and 2022, the bike was a brute that few riders could handle. That forced Honda to detune the 2023 model. The intake ports were reshaped, the throttle body was downsized from 46mm to 44mm, and the cam profile was redesigned. Honda also remapped the EFI system in all three modes. The result was one of the best Honda 450 motors in recent memory. Yes, it lost power on top, but it was much, much easier to ride for novices and intermediates, thanks to its smooth, rich, low-end power.

The 450RWE has those same easy-riding manners, but recaptures a little of the lost power on top. Now, it has a motor that anyone can love. It still has the overall character of the standard model. It’s a torquer, not a revver. The dyno shows that from the very bottom all the way to 7500 rpm, it’s stronger than any production 450 on the track. Above that, the Yamaha and the Austrian bikes catch up, but the WE still outpowers the Kawasaki, Suzuki and Beta. You have three mapping options available on the handlebar. All three are viable, but the standard is most popular, followed by the aggressive one. Traction control remains an acquired taste. There are three levels there, as well as three levels of launch assist. Honda still doesn’t offer any smartphone tuning capabilities, but you still have all the options you need right on the handlebar.

The one area where the Honda draws controversy is overall handling. It’s very Supercross-oriented, which means quick, responsive and agile. Most test riders get off the WE and marvel at how light it is. In truth, it’s right in the middle of the pack, weight-wise. At 233 pounds without fuel, it’s slightly heavier than the Yamaha, KTM, Husky and GasGas, but lighter than the others. You would swear it’s 20 pounds lighter than any of them. The flip side is a little nervousness. It’s not scary, but if you let your guard down, it can grab your attention suddenly and violently. You can calm the Honda down with a little suspension work, but it seems to need different measures for different riders. The WE has stiffer valving than the standard model, but it almost works out the same because the titanium-nitride coatings are so much more slippery. Riders often find that a little more preload in the rear makes the rear suspension work better. You would think that would make the steering even quicker, but that’s not always the case. Jared Hicks, Justin Jones and his dad, Gary Jones, have all arrived at very different setups, but all feel they have found the magic cure by going a little stiffer in the rear. The bottom line is that you have to do what feels right for you.

We love all the details. Honda is still very good when it comes to making a bike feel right. The hydraulic clutch, the brakes and all the controls are excellent. The fact that the CRF450RWE is a challenge for suspension tuners isn’t a surprise. For years, it’s been that way. Now, at least, we have learned that when you get it right, nothing is better. That goes for riders at all levels.