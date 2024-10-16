FIM ISDE DAY 3 SPAIN // USA’S DANTE OLIVEIRA MAKES FOUR!

As the 2024 International Six Days of Enduro reaches the halfway point, there are still some surprises good and bad on the rough and grueling Galiçia countryside.

Josep Garcia takes his second day win of the week via three special test wins, and pads twenty seconds more over rival Steve Holcombe, who finished second on the day with two test wins of his own. The final test win was taken by USA’s Dante Oliveira. The KTM rider over the last few years has shown flashes of brilliance like he did today, and grabbing the occasional test win. A mixed bag of results in the other five tests would leave the California native in tenth overall for the afternoon.

Words By Kyle Wolfe

Photos by Future7Media

Josep Garcia from Spain is leading the overall classification.

Theo Espinasse of France would finish third overall with four scoring results in podium position for the day. Fourth would be another strong ride from Belgium’s Antoine Magain, while French rider Hugo Blanjoue would round out the top five for the afternoon. Kevin Cristino was once again the top junior rider for the day, netting sixth overall, and was top Italian ahead of former MXGP racer Samuele Bernadini in seventh. Eighth would be Swedish junior rider Max Ahlin, losing out twelve seconds to Cristino at the end of the day. Ninth would be Italian world trophy rider Matteo Cavallo, with Oliveira rounding out the top ten.

USA’s Junior Trophy rider, Grant Davis was top American in his class.

On the American front, the riders felt better about their day, save for a few mistakes on both the world and junior trophy sides. Josh Toth despite taking a header in the first test claimed fifteenth overall on the day, with junior rider Grant Davis finishing as top junior American once again with a seventeenth place finish. Johnny Girroir had a better performance on Day 3 that netted him a top twenty overall finish for the afternoon. Cody Barnes would finish twenty sixth for the day, and made a sprocket change at final service to give him a better gearing ratio for the same tests tomorrow on Day 4. Jason Tino would finish thirty ninth on the day, while Mateo Oliveira would have a rough second test, paired with his other five results left him in fifty sixth overall for day three.

American Johnny Girroir was inside the top 20 for day 3.

Brandy Richards would take her third day victory in a row, winning all six special tests on the day. She took the day three win by fifty four seconds over Spains Mireia Badia, with New Zealand’s Rachael Archer in third, just ten seconds off Badia. Jessica Gardiner would be top Australian, taking fourth overall honors for the day ahead of countrymate Danielle Macdonald in her best performance so far. Seventh would be Canada’s Shelby Turner, ahead of the third Aussie Tayla Jones. Rachel Gutish labored through clutch issues at the end of the day to take home eighth women honors for the afternoon. Italy’s Francesca Nocera and USA’s Ava Silvestri would round out the women top ten individually.

Brandy Richards won all her special tests on Day 3 in Spain for Team USA.

In the World Trophy team standings, France extends their lead by eleven seconds over Spain. Despite rumors of an injured wrist to Spain’s Sergio Navarro, the host nation builds their own advantage over the United States to fifty two seconds at the close of day three. Australia and Czech Republic round out the top five World Trophy standings.

WORLD TROPHY STANDINGS

1. FRA

2. ESP +7:07

3. USA +7:15

4. AUS +17:00

5. CZE +24:59

With two days of special test racing to go, Sweden has a two minute lead in the Junior Trophy classification, with France still holding onto second, a near six minute advantage in their own right over the United States. USA can’t breathe though as they have just a one minute advantage over fourth place Australia. Host nation Spain is in fifth, nearly five minutes off the back of the Aussies.

JUNIOR TROPHY STANDINGS

1. SWE

2. FRA +2:08

3. USA +8:05

4. AUS +9:05

5. ESP +13:56

Australia takes its first-day victory of the week in the women’s world trophy classification. After three days of racing, the United States still holds the lead over Australia, with Sweden nearly ten minutes in back of the Aussies. France and Spain round out the top five.

WOMEN’S WORLD TROPHY STANDINGS

1. USA

2. AUS +3:34

3. SWE +12:24

4. FRA +23:02

5. ESP +40:27

Day 4 begins tomorrow, with the same special tests run as Day 3. Initially, Day 3 was canceled before the week even began, as water had all but flooded the special tests in Estrada, with additional rain in the forecast. The tests would have wreaked havoc on machines before the first lap would have been completed. Therefore, Day 3 was bounced to an early Day 4 route to make racing possible. Rain still looms in the forecast for Thursday racing, and anything can still happen at the 2024 International Six Days of Enduro.

DAY 3 ISDE COVERAGE FROM SPAIN

Sponsors of this content:

Acerbis

Scott Goggles

Scotts Performance

InnTech